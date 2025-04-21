Meet Fox News Star Martha MacCallum's Husband Daniel John Gregory

Martha MacCallum has been a longtime anchor on Fox News, having joined the network in 2004. She began hosting "The Story" in 2017 and also made her mark by moderating several political debates. While her career is undoubtedly impressive, many are naturally curious about her personal life, and MacCallum has been open about overcoming several sad tragedies. One bright spot in her life, however, is the Fox News anchor's marriage to her husband, Daniel John Gregory. MacCallum first met Daniel at a friend's wedding, and they eventually got married in 1992, per Legit. They went on to have their three children, Elizabeth Bowes Gregory, Edward Reed Gregory, and Harry MacCallum Gregory. The family is currently based in New Jersey, where both Daniel and MacCallum were born.

Unlike MacCallum, Daniel has no foothold in the political realm and makes a living helping run his family business, Gregory Packaging. According to the company's website, the business was founded in 1922 by Daniel's grandfather, with him and his brother stepping in during the 1980s. Together, they came up with the popular juice brand, SunCup, and now run facilities all over the country. Although he's married to a public figure, the businessman is pretty private and has no known social media accounts. However, MacCallum occasionally shares snaps of the two together, and it seems they're still rock solid after over 30 years of marriage.