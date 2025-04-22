Pic Of Alabama Barker Without Makeup Is Head-Turning

Alabama Barker shocked her fans in April 2024 when she posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram. The photo showed her rocking a stripped-back look, devoid of her usual rotation of beauty products. So instead of focusing on her beat, fans honed in on her natural features, including her clear skin and her striking green eyes. Although it appears as if she might have been wearing a bit of lip product, overall, the Gen-Z star looked very different without makeup. And while that's not always a positive thing, Alabama has fielded some criticism about her overly-done-up makeup looks in recent years, so fans who pointed out the difference definitely meant it as a compliment.

As it turns out, fans seem to prefer Alabama without all the extras. "You do not need makeup. Just beautiful," commented one fan on Instagram. A second wrote, "So naturally gorgeous." Keeping the positivity going, a third fan gushed, "Very pretty without all that make up." Meanwhile, a fourth commented, "This right here is a beautiful picture!!! Natural beauty at its finest!!" while a fifth wrote what pretty much everyone seems to be thinking: "SHE IS SO GORGEOUS WITHOUT MAKEUP."

With that said, there's probably little chance that Alabama will listen to fan feedback, as her beauty habits were etched in her DNA. While Alabama has a rocky relationship with Shanna Moakler, she has her mother to thank for sparking her interest in cosmetics. "My first memory of how beauty inspired me [is from] when I was very young," she told Galore. "I would bust into my mom's makeup and play with it prematurely until I was able to on my own." Moakler also imparted some important beauty advice to her, which is to "upkeep the beauty that lives within."

