MSNBC Star Rachel Maddow Is Unrecognizable With Long Hair

Rachel Maddow has one of the most distinct looks in the television news world, and part of that is due to her signature short hair. Since launching her eponymous talk show on MSNBC in 2008, Maddow has rocked her cropped cut and has kept it pretty much the same over the years. In fact, she became so known for her pixie cut that a fan account called Rachel Maddow Hair Day was created on X, formerly Twitter, to rate the political commentator's daily 'do. "BAM! Silky smooth Friday vibes. Not the usual tidal wave formation. This is more like a current, flowing smoothly through the sea of fabulousness. Finger guns bonus. 10/10," the account wrote in July 2021.

If fans are hoping for a change-up, they're going to be disappointed. "I don't look good with long hair. My face is kind of the wrong shape for it," Maddow told Howard Stern in 2017. "I look like this on purpose," she added. Luckily, the digital peeps at Static were able to use Photoshop to give the television show host not one but two makeovers to satisfy her fans' curiosity. It's safe to say that both looks are quite a departure from Maddow's regular style, and if she ever wants to go incognito, long hair is the way to go.