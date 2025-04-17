Michelle Trachtenberg's Official Cause Of Death Is So Devastating

The world came to a halt on February 26, 2025, when it was announced that "Gossip Girl" actor, Michelle Trachtenberg, passed away at 39 years old. Trachtenberg died in her New York City apartment and was found early in the morning. At the time of her passing, officials declared that there were no suspicions surrounding her death, leaving many wondering what caused the actor's untimely death. On April 16, 2025, medical examiners revealed what really happened to the "Ice Princess" actor.

Advertisement

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office disclosed that Trachtenberg passed due to complications linked to diabetes, according to reports from NBC News. Before her passing, a source close to the star told NBC New York that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant, though the liver she received later failed. Having had diabetes, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor was at a high risk for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. When she died, another source told People that Trachtenberg was having a difficult year both emotionally and physically. "She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling. She was pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues," the source told the media outlet.

Advertisement

At the time of her passing, the movie star's family waived the right to an autopsy and only asked for privacy to appropriately mourn Trachtenberg's death.