Michelle Trachtenberg's Official Cause Of Death Is So Devastating
The world came to a halt on February 26, 2025, when it was announced that "Gossip Girl" actor, Michelle Trachtenberg, passed away at 39 years old. Trachtenberg died in her New York City apartment and was found early in the morning. At the time of her passing, officials declared that there were no suspicions surrounding her death, leaving many wondering what caused the actor's untimely death. On April 16, 2025, medical examiners revealed what really happened to the "Ice Princess" actor.
The New York City Medical Examiner's Office disclosed that Trachtenberg passed due to complications linked to diabetes, according to reports from NBC News. Before her passing, a source close to the star told NBC New York that Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant, though the liver she received later failed. Having had diabetes, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor was at a high risk for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. When she died, another source told People that Trachtenberg was having a difficult year both emotionally and physically. "She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling. She was pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues," the source told the media outlet.
At the time of her passing, the movie star's family waived the right to an autopsy and only asked for privacy to appropriately mourn Trachtenberg's death.
Social media reacts to Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death
It is no surprise that Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death is garnering attention online since many were left in shock when she died. Some online users find the announcement of her cause of death disrespectful since her family sought privacy. "We really don't need to know how Michelle Trachtenberg died. It should only be the business of her loved ones, and it's strange to me that her autopsy is a breaking news item. Just let her family be," one X user wrote. Similar expressions were seen on Instagram, with one user saying, "Didn't her mother say she didn't need to know this information, so who are they to release this smh."
Other social media users used the moment to discuss how aggressive and life-changing diabetes can be, while others encouraged people to get regular medical checkups. "Y'all make sure you get your blood tested for diabetes whenever you get a physical. This is so sad, could have been prevented," an Instagram user wrote.
In her last days on earth, Trachtenberg's social media posts garnered attention as her fans believed her to be unwell, given her frail appearance. While some of the comments were downright nasty, some tried to motivate the actor to seek assistance if she needed. Following her death, some of those posts are now filled with comments reminding social media users to refrain from commenting on a celebrity's looks without understanding with what they are truly dealing. Trachtenberg's family has not publicly responded to the announcement of the actor's cause of death.