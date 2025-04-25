Who Are The Fathers Of Lauren Sanchez's Three Kids?

Lauren Sanchez may be engaged to Jeff Bezos today, but even before her relationship with one of the richest men on the planet, she had a star-studded love life. Prior to becoming Mrs. Bezos-to-be, she dated Tony Gonzalez and married Patrick Whitesell. They're also the fathers of her three children: eldest son Nikko Gonzalez and Evan and Emma Whitesell.

We'll start with Tony, who happens to be a Kansas City Chiefs legend and sportscaster. Not into sports? You may also recognize Tony from his countless acting credits. The former athlete has been featured in a number of productions, from "NCIS" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" to "The Neighborhood." Between all of those gigs and an impressive real estate portfolio, Celebrity Net Worth estimates him to be worth a not-too-shabby $50 million. Hey, it's not Bezos money, but it'll certainly do!

As for Tony's relationship with Sanchez, not a whole lot is known about how long they were together. A little surprising, given that both of them were public figures at the time they became parents. Either way, it's pretty clear they've remained friendly. In fact, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sanchez has even gushed over how close she has remained not just with Tony, but with his wife, October Gonzalez, as well. "Tony and his wife Tobie are my best friends," she said. Granted, she did admit that there was some awkwardness right at first, and that for the first five years of Tony and October's relationship, they were more polite than anything. However, by 2022, she and October were hanging out beneath the Eiffel Tower and were spending Thanksgiving together. We stan a modern family!

