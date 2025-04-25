Who Are The Fathers Of Lauren Sanchez's Three Kids?
Lauren Sanchez may be engaged to Jeff Bezos today, but even before her relationship with one of the richest men on the planet, she had a star-studded love life. Prior to becoming Mrs. Bezos-to-be, she dated Tony Gonzalez and married Patrick Whitesell. They're also the fathers of her three children: eldest son Nikko Gonzalez and Evan and Emma Whitesell.
We'll start with Tony, who happens to be a Kansas City Chiefs legend and sportscaster. Not into sports? You may also recognize Tony from his countless acting credits. The former athlete has been featured in a number of productions, from "NCIS" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" to "The Neighborhood." Between all of those gigs and an impressive real estate portfolio, Celebrity Net Worth estimates him to be worth a not-too-shabby $50 million. Hey, it's not Bezos money, but it'll certainly do!
As for Tony's relationship with Sanchez, not a whole lot is known about how long they were together. A little surprising, given that both of them were public figures at the time they became parents. Either way, it's pretty clear they've remained friendly. In fact, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sanchez has even gushed over how close she has remained not just with Tony, but with his wife, October Gonzalez, as well. "Tony and his wife Tobie are my best friends," she said. Granted, she did admit that there was some awkwardness right at first, and that for the first five years of Tony and October's relationship, they were more polite than anything. However, by 2022, she and October were hanging out beneath the Eiffel Tower and were spending Thanksgiving together. We stan a modern family!
Lauren seems to be friendly with Patrick Whitesell, too
Given all the drama surrounding the start of her courtship with Jeff Bezos, it's certainly plausible to think that Lauren Sanchez's relationship with the father of her two younger children, Patrick Whitesell, might not be quite as amicable as her dynamic with Tony Gonzalez. However, it seems that's not the case.
According to sources who spoke with the Daily Mail, Patrick and Sanchez get on great and are committed to raising their kids as best they can. Patrick has also since remarried Australian model Pia Miller — now Pia Whitesell — and the same insider claimed that she and Sanchez enjoy each other's company as well. Granted, they don't have quite as public a love fest. In fact, it doesn't seem like they follow each other on Instagram either. Of course, Pia and Patrick only wed in 2021, and if Sanchez has admitted to a little tension with October Gonzalez when she and Tony Gonzalez first became an item, it's possible they'll warm to each other more in the years to come.
Back to Patrick, on the off chance you're not familiar with the name, he's a pretty big deal in showbiz. In fact, Celebrity Net Worth has the talent agency chairman at an eye-watering $450 million. And, while he's not a public figure in nearly the same way as his ex and her new partner, on the occasions he has been papped, he's been stepping off private planes and hanging out on yachts. Hey, if at some point the Whitesells are as close to Bezos and Sanchez as the Gonzalezes are, maybe, at some point, we'll catch a glimpse of a full-on flotilla.