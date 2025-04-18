Trump's Bizarre Tie Color Choice Makes His Disastrous Fake Tan Stand Out More Than Usual

Donald Trump's fake tan was highlighted by an unusual tie choice when he spoke to the media on April 18. POTUS covered multiple hot-button political topics, but what stood out the most was his wardrobe choice, as Trump eschewed his standard red tie with a blue blazer in favor of a very wide, exceedingly bright yellow tie. It's possible that he elected to complete his outfit with the eye-burningly bright tie as a nod to the upcoming Easter weekend, but could have chosen one that only had yellow accents, or at least a tie that was several shades lighter. The fashion faux pas was compounded as it made his faux tan stand out more than usual. Trump's darkened skin tone was juxtaposed against the crisp white dress shirt and the bizarrely bright tie.

Clips of the presser were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people mentioned that the yellow fashion choice reminded them of when Trump starred in a fake commercial on "Saturday Night Live" in 2004. In that sketch, the former "The Apprentice" host rocked a yellow suit with a yellow shirt and a bright gold tie as he danced to promote the fictitious Donald Trump's House of Wings restaurants. Anti-Trumpsters mocked his press conference look while posting footage from the decades-old "SNL" sketch. "Glad he kept the tie," one mockingly wrote. When comparing Trump's yellow 2004 ensemble to his present-day wardrobe, one thing was apparent: Trump's skin was noticeably darker than it used to be.

The ribbing he took online from the fake tan-yellow tie disaster came only days after Trump wore extra makeup, signaling he was ready for summer.

