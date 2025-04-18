Trump's Bizarre Tie Color Choice Makes His Disastrous Fake Tan Stand Out More Than Usual
Donald Trump's fake tan was highlighted by an unusual tie choice when he spoke to the media on April 18. POTUS covered multiple hot-button political topics, but what stood out the most was his wardrobe choice, as Trump eschewed his standard red tie with a blue blazer in favor of a very wide, exceedingly bright yellow tie. It's possible that he elected to complete his outfit with the eye-burningly bright tie as a nod to the upcoming Easter weekend, but could have chosen one that only had yellow accents, or at least a tie that was several shades lighter. The fashion faux pas was compounded as it made his faux tan stand out more than usual. Trump's darkened skin tone was juxtaposed against the crisp white dress shirt and the bizarrely bright tie.
Clips of the presser were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people mentioned that the yellow fashion choice reminded them of when Trump starred in a fake commercial on "Saturday Night Live" in 2004. In that sketch, the former "The Apprentice" host rocked a yellow suit with a yellow shirt and a bright gold tie as he danced to promote the fictitious Donald Trump's House of Wings restaurants. Anti-Trumpsters mocked his press conference look while posting footage from the decades-old "SNL" sketch. "Glad he kept the tie," one mockingly wrote. When comparing Trump's yellow 2004 ensemble to his present-day wardrobe, one thing was apparent: Trump's skin was noticeably darker than it used to be.
The ribbing he took online from the fake tan-yellow tie disaster came only days after Trump wore extra makeup, signaling he was ready for summer.
Some people think Donald Trump looks worse without makeup
Donald Trump was roasted online only days before his ill-conceived yellow tie debacle. On April 14, he met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele at the White House, and photos exposed that POTUS had two-toned skin. Pictures capturing Trump shaking hands with Bukele outside the White House showed that his ears were much lighter than his face, which had apparently undergone extra makeup treatment that day. Footage of Trump's makeup mishap was shared on X, where he was mercilessly mocked, and similar to the yellow tie fiasco, many of the jokes were gold. "Turns out 'Golden Age' was actually a reference to his favorite tanning spray flavor," one person joked. "He's one spray away from qualifying as a traffic cone," another added.
The president was several shades lighter just a month earlier, as Trump had no fake tan and was makeup-free when he attended an event at Mar-a-Lago in March. Trump kept it casual on that occasion as he sported a white golf shirt along with a matching white MAGA hat. Photos from the makeup-free appearance were shared on X, and as bad as the over-cooked skin look could be on Trump, many people said they preferred that to seeing him go au natural. "Christ, maybe he should wear it after all," one X user tweeted, referring to the president's lack of makeup. "He looks 100 years old," another added.
The takeaway seems to be that if Trump is going to choose to darken his skin with makeup or fake tanning, then he should at least avoid colors that highlight his skin tone.