Meghan Markle's Attempt To Kiss Up To Joe & Jill Biden Totally Backfired

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tried to be involved in American politics by building a relationship with Joe Biden and Jill Biden over the years. That included cozying up to their daughter, Ashley Biden, by making charitable donations to her non-profit. Through their Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes made a $250,000 donation to Ashley's Women's Wellness (Spa)ce, a trauma center for women in the Philadelphia area. According to an Impact Report published in December 2024 that summarized where Archewell's money was sent, the quarter-million dollars was donated in 2023. But what seemed to be a generous donation to one of the Biden family's causes wound up being a major issue.

A few months after the report was published, members of the National Legal and Policy Center claimed that Ashley's Women's Wellness (Spa)ce did not report the $250,000 received from Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation. "The large contribution raised eyebrows because of the political implications of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempts to ingratiate themselves with President Biden and his family," Paul Kamenar, a lawyer for the Policy Center, said in a letter to the IRS obtained by the Daily Mail in March 2025. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the couple denied that the contributions had anything to do with Harry and Meghan's political views, per the New York Post — even though they had been fostering a relationship with the Biden family for quite some time.

Valerie Biden Owens, Joe's sister, has spoken publicly about the Democratic Party wanting the Duchess of Sussex to come aboard. In August 2023, Biden Owens went so far as to endorse Meghan as a possible future presidential candidate. The previous summer, however, news had trickled out that Joe had denied a special request from Meghan and Harry, and the status of their relationship was in question.