Elon Musk Isn't The Only Trumper Who Can't Stand Peter Navarro

Peter Navarro and Elon Musk's nasty feud became so public that Karoline Leavitt was asked about it in an April 2025 White House press briefing, but it wasn't the first time the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy director beefed with someone in Trumpland. Notably, Navarro came to blows with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on more than one occasion.

Okay, so we can't not start with an overview of Navarro's feud with Musk. Their drama began after Navarro, advocating for tariffs, not-so-subtly shaded Tesla's processes, complaining that too many of Musk's cars were built with foreign-manufactured parts. Musk responded via X (previously Twitter), fact-checking and insulting Navarro in one fell swoop. "Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false," he wrote. He didn't end it there. The billionaire followed up with yet another zinger: "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks." Tell us how you really feel, much. As for Leavitt's stance on the whole thing, she joked of the situation, "Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue" (via AP).

Back to Mnuchin's beef with Navarro, some may remember that in May 2018 the two made headlines for another explosive war of words. In that particular instance, they were in Beijing as part of trade talks with China. Though their exact comments were not made public, insiders told CNN that Navarro had screamed and even sworn at Mnuchin over not being included in some of the talks. This, right outside a Chinese government building. In 2020, there was another dramatic blow-up between the two, this time over TikTok and in the Oval Office. Navarro slammed the leak, claiming to The Washington Post it had been exaggerated. Even so, he didn't deny tension.