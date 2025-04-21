Brittany Mahomes' Tiny Easter Outfit At Family Gathering Is So Distracting
Brittany Mahomes chose an inappropriate outfit to celebrate Easter with her family. The wife of Patrick Mahomes uploaded multiple snaps to her Instagram Stories on April 20, including photos of herself posing next to her family members in a pink pastel dress. Her Easter garb featured a floral design on the skirt and yellow coloring around the high hemline. However, it was the top of the outfit that was so distracting; the dress had thick shoulder straps with a plunging neckline and a molded bust that accentuated her assets. In one pic, the skin-baring dress was on full display as Brittany posed with her mother and her daughter, who wore a matching pink outfit.
The Kansas City Current co-owner also uploaded pics from the Easter celebration to her grid. That five-photo carousel was more SFW, as Brittany kept their newborn close to her chest to obscure the cleavage-baring number while posing with Patrick and the rest of their kids. Even though her figure wasn't on display in that upload, followers still gushed over her appearance. "3 kids later and still so hot," one wrote.
As mentioned by the fan, motherhood has not slowed down Brittany's penchant for wearing revealing attire. While pregnant with her third child in January, she did a smoldering maternity shoot. Posing in an all-white outfit, Brittany unbuttoned her shirt and pants to reveal a white bra and her baby bump. Along with the thirsty comments were a plethora of replies bashing the sexy pregnancy shoot. "Please dress more appropriately," one follower commented. "Why do people think that anyone wants to look at a very pregnant belly," another added. Brittany gave birth later that month, and she wasted no time wearing revealing outfits again.
Brittany Mahomes finds inappropriate outfits for all types of occasions
Only weeks after giving birth to her third child, Brittany Mahomes sported a busty minidress at another family-centric gathering. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model put her curves on display at a bridal shower for a friend in Tyler, Texas. The dark dress had a high hemline that showed off her toned legs, but it was the top that was attention-grabbing in photos from the event. Patrick Mahomes' wife left the buttons of her dress undone almost to her navel, which made the piece cleavage-baring. It's not just family events where Brittany's ill-timed choice of risqué outfits has left people scratching their heads.
Brittany gave her haters fuel with a revealing red carpet look for the Time 100 Gala in April 2024. She accompanied Patrick, who was honored at the event, and wore a semi-transparent cropped halter top adorned with crystals. Brittany completed the look with a black gathered skirt that had hidden pockets. She shared a snap from the event to her Instagram page at the time, and followers praised the look. Elsewhere, photos of Brittany's Time 100 attire were shared, and critics thought the cropped top, which showed off her midsection and highlighted her curves, was in poor taste for the glamorous occasion.
A month before that event, Brittany showcased her figure in a scandalous top while out on a date night with Patrick. She posted a three-photo carousel to Instagram featuring the denim long-sleeve top, which had an off-the-shoulder neckline that helped highlight her assets. She finished the outfit with a pair of black leather pants, matching black heels, and a round Louis Vuitton bag. Fans were split over the spicy date night look.