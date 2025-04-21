Brittany Mahomes' Tiny Easter Outfit At Family Gathering Is So Distracting

Brittany Mahomes chose an inappropriate outfit to celebrate Easter with her family. The wife of Patrick Mahomes uploaded multiple snaps to her Instagram Stories on April 20, including photos of herself posing next to her family members in a pink pastel dress. Her Easter garb featured a floral design on the skirt and yellow coloring around the high hemline. However, it was the top of the outfit that was so distracting; the dress had thick shoulder straps with a plunging neckline and a molded bust that accentuated her assets. In one pic, the skin-baring dress was on full display as Brittany posed with her mother and her daughter, who wore a matching pink outfit.

The Kansas City Current co-owner also uploaded pics from the Easter celebration to her grid. That five-photo carousel was more SFW, as Brittany kept their newborn close to her chest to obscure the cleavage-baring number while posing with Patrick and the rest of their kids. Even though her figure wasn't on display in that upload, followers still gushed over her appearance. "3 kids later and still so hot," one wrote.

As mentioned by the fan, motherhood has not slowed down Brittany's penchant for wearing revealing attire. While pregnant with her third child in January, she did a smoldering maternity shoot. Posing in an all-white outfit, Brittany unbuttoned her shirt and pants to reveal a white bra and her baby bump. Along with the thirsty comments were a plethora of replies bashing the sexy pregnancy shoot. "Please dress more appropriately," one follower commented. "Why do people think that anyone wants to look at a very pregnant belly," another added. Brittany gave birth later that month, and she wasted no time wearing revealing outfits again.

