Brittany Mahomes Amps Up Her Inappropriate Style With Busty Mini-Dress

There are only three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and Brittany Mahomes showing up in an outfit that makes you question everything. To her credit, she bounced back to her pre-baby body just weeks after welcoming her third child, Golden Raye, with Patrick Mahomes. And she's wasted no time getting back into the social scene — cheering from the Super Bowl sidelines and popping up at events, including a recent bridal shower. But in true Brittany fashion, she arrived in an inappropriate outfit that had people side-eyeing yet again. At this point, it almost feels intentional.

Managing newborn life and a packed social calendar is impressive — we'll give her that, but Brittany's real talent seems to be keeping her streak of questionable fashion choices alive. A bridal shower is typically about, you know, the bride, but Brittany looks like she might have missed that memo. Instead of a soft, elegant look, she showed up in a cleavage-heavy top and a mini skirt that put her tanned legs on full display. When standing next to the actual bride-to-be, Cassidy, Brittany looked more like the main character than a guest.

It's not just the outfit — it's the pattern. Time and time again, she shows up to events dressed like she's the moment, even when she's very much not. So, was this just another fashion faux pas, or does she just thrive on the attention? Either way, the streak continues.