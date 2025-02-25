Brittany Mahomes Amps Up Her Inappropriate Style With Busty Mini-Dress
There are only three guarantees in life: death, taxes, and Brittany Mahomes showing up in an outfit that makes you question everything. To her credit, she bounced back to her pre-baby body just weeks after welcoming her third child, Golden Raye, with Patrick Mahomes. And she's wasted no time getting back into the social scene — cheering from the Super Bowl sidelines and popping up at events, including a recent bridal shower. But in true Brittany fashion, she arrived in an inappropriate outfit that had people side-eyeing yet again. At this point, it almost feels intentional.
Managing newborn life and a packed social calendar is impressive — we'll give her that, but Brittany's real talent seems to be keeping her streak of questionable fashion choices alive. A bridal shower is typically about, you know, the bride, but Brittany looks like she might have missed that memo. Instead of a soft, elegant look, she showed up in a cleavage-heavy top and a mini skirt that put her tanned legs on full display. When standing next to the actual bride-to-be, Cassidy, Brittany looked more like the main character than a guest.
It's not just the outfit — it's the pattern. Time and time again, she shows up to events dressed like she's the moment, even when she's very much not. So, was this just another fashion faux pas, or does she just thrive on the attention? Either way, the streak continues.
What's the deal with all these inappropriate outfits?
We may never know what goes on in Brittany Mahomes' head, but showing up in a button-down top unbuttoned all the way down to her chest? Bold choice. Fresh off giving birth, did she just forget to button up after pumping, or is this another case of attention-seeking fashion? With the number of times she's been dragged for questionable and tasteless outfits, it's hard not to wonder — does she do this on purpose, or is this a silent cry for help? As in, someone, get this woman a stylist available on speed dial — stat.
The Kansas City Chiefs WAG hasn't exactly let us in on her style inspo, but she did once tell "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that "Suits" inspired her to "completely change [her] wardrobe." And yet, rocking an unbuttoned top that puts cleavage front and center doesn't exactly scream courtroom chic. Even Meghan Markle, who starred in the show and has had her own share of fashion misfires, hasn't quite reached this level of classlessness.
One thing we can give Brittany props for, though, is her sheer confidence. She told Sports Illustrated during her magazine debut that she blocks out the haters and just does her own thing. "Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself," she said. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters." Guess that means that she thinks the best version of herself is one unbutton away from a wardrobe malfunction!