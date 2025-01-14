Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Third Baby Name Is Making Headlines

First came love, then came marriage, then came Sterling, then Bronze ... and now, the sometimes shady Brittany Mahomes and her loyal defender Patrick Mahomes have finally brought home the gold.

Or "Golden," actually — baby number three for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his former soccer pro wife. The couple shared the big news on Instagram on January 12. Golden — full name "Golden Raye Mahomes" — is daughter number two for the pair, joining 3-year-old Sterling and their 2-year-old brother, Bronze. Brittany's followers congratulated her on the new addition to the family, with many commenting that they guessed she would go with "Goldie" to complete the trilogy.

With "Golden" now in the mix, it sure seems like the QB and his WAG Queen are working their way through the periodic table, as they also have a cane corso named "Silver," and then there's their pit bull, "Steel," for yet another metallic moniker. So, what's with all the heavy metal in the Mahomes household making headlines?