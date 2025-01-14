Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Third Baby Name Is Making Headlines
First came love, then came marriage, then came Sterling, then Bronze ... and now, the sometimes shady Brittany Mahomes and her loyal defender Patrick Mahomes have finally brought home the gold.
Or "Golden," actually — baby number three for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his former soccer pro wife. The couple shared the big news on Instagram on January 12. Golden — full name "Golden Raye Mahomes" — is daughter number two for the pair, joining 3-year-old Sterling and their 2-year-old brother, Bronze. Brittany's followers congratulated her on the new addition to the family, with many commenting that they guessed she would go with "Goldie" to complete the trilogy.
With "Golden" now in the mix, it sure seems like the QB and his WAG Queen are working their way through the periodic table, as they also have a cane corso named "Silver," and then there's their pit bull, "Steel," for yet another metallic moniker. So, what's with all the heavy metal in the Mahomes household making headlines?
It all started with the Steelers
In May 2023, Brittany Mahomes revealed on Instagram that the metallic madness started with Steel, her pup that she got while in college at the University of Texas at Tyler. She told People magazine in June 2024 that the pit bull was named after the Pittsburgh Steelers, back when Brittany was a Steelers fan.
Dog number two was almost named Sterling, but they saved that name for their firstborn, going instead with "Silver." As for "Bronze," Patrick's brother Jackson is reportedly to thank for that nickname, as the only boy of the bunch was actually born Patrick Mahomes III. In January 2024, Brittany revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that Patrick is protective of his only son's birth name. "I have to say his real name or his dad will get mad," Brittany dished. "His name is Patrick; we call him 'Bronze.'"
Speculation over which name the metalheads would go with next kicked off in July 2024, when Brittany and Patrick announced via Instagram Reels that they were once again expecting. A few days later, in a tic-tac-toe-themed reveal video, they announced they were having a girl, and now, their "Golden Girl" is here — and the timing couldn't be more perfect. That said, this shiny name game is definitely one of the weirdest things about Brittany and Patrick's marriage.
A 'bye week' baby
In a Christmas Day interview with Netflix Sports, Patrick Mahomes said baby number three was due "any day now," but he was hoping she would come at a convenient time for the Chiefs' schedule. "Brittany says I've been stressing her out too much this season," the QB revealed. "So I got to try to not put so much stress on her through these football games and get the bye, and hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby on the bye week somewhere."
And wouldn't you know it, the "Golden Raye" of sunshine arrived during a bye week for the Chiefs, just like Patrick wanted. This means the team — currently fighting for an unprecedented third-straight Super Bowl win — didn't have a game this week, so Patrick was free for the arrival of his precious metal.
So, is a fourth child in the works for the former high school sweethearts? "Chrome Mahomes" has a nice ring to it, and "Platinum" makes sense for the child of the first athlete ever to sign a half-billion-dollar contract. But Patrick made it clear last July that three was the magic number. Speaking to the media during training camp, Patrick drew a line in the sand when asked about his future as a father. "I'm done. I'll say that. I said 'three,' and I'm done."