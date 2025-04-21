Melania Gives Tell-Tale Hint Trump's Golf Weekend With Elon Has Him In The Dog House

Besides annoying tons of people with a rant disguised as an Easter message, President Donald Trump also seems to have irritated wife Melania Trump during the celebratory weekend. Along with BFF Elon Musk, who shares a strange friendship with Donald, the POTUS headed to his Virginia Golf Club on Saturday. It appears like neither of the billionaires felt like being around their loved ones for the special occasion, since Donald jetted off to the golf club again on Easter Sunday.

He may have had a nice time, but Melania was clearly displeased. While walking hand-in-hand down the stairs from the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, the first lady had zero smiles or joy on her face. She looked quite cold and distant. A clip of them was posted to X. Donald remembered to smile to the masses, but either Melania forgot that she's never fully dressed without a smile or she just flat out really didn't care. Honestly, she could've just been thinking about her upcoming documentary, which has taken priority over Donald and the White House.

Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looks absolutely beautiful as she walks down the steps pic.twitter.com/PZr1TlAlmM — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 21, 2025

But whatever the reason for her coldness, Donald is probably going to be on the receiving end of it — unless he jets back to the golf course and simply stays there.