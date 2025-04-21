Melania Gives Tell-Tale Hint Trump's Golf Weekend With Elon Has Him In The Dog House
Besides annoying tons of people with a rant disguised as an Easter message, President Donald Trump also seems to have irritated wife Melania Trump during the celebratory weekend. Along with BFF Elon Musk, who shares a strange friendship with Donald, the POTUS headed to his Virginia Golf Club on Saturday. It appears like neither of the billionaires felt like being around their loved ones for the special occasion, since Donald jetted off to the golf club again on Easter Sunday.
He may have had a nice time, but Melania was clearly displeased. While walking hand-in-hand down the stairs from the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, the first lady had zero smiles or joy on her face. She looked quite cold and distant. A clip of them was posted to X. Donald remembered to smile to the masses, but either Melania forgot that she's never fully dressed without a smile or she just flat out really didn't care. Honestly, she could've just been thinking about her upcoming documentary, which has taken priority over Donald and the White House.
Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looks absolutely beautiful as she walks down the steps pic.twitter.com/PZr1TlAlmM
— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 21, 2025
But whatever the reason for her coldness, Donald is probably going to be on the receiving end of it — unless he jets back to the golf course and simply stays there.
Melania Trump needs to find her own Elon Musk
The public has been wondering what's really going on with President Donald Trump's marriage to Melania Trump, and it seems like the two of them haven't been in sync lately. Melania is all about her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary that's being directed by veteran Hollywood director Brett Ratner, which has clearly taken her focus. Now that her son, Barron Trump, is attending college at NYU, she has more time on her hands to work on her own endeavors.
According to Melania herself, she and Donald don't argue. She told Fox News in 2016, "We don't have fights." Well, 2025 is a long way from 2016, so a full presidential term, a pandemic, and now a second term may have changed that — because Melania definitely looked pissed off on Easter. Maybe what she needs is her own friend group, since her husband is constantly surrounded by Musk. Trusted people she can hang out with and vent to about her marriage woes might be the support she needs. Her lack of friends is only one of the strange things about Melania everyone ignores.