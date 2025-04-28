Mindy Kaling Looked So Different Before All The Rumored Plastic Surgery

Mindy Kaling is the latest celebrity to spark plastic surgery rumors following her 2025 "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance to promote her Netflix series "Running Point." "You look very glamorous. You look very beautiful," Kimmel gushed as Kaling took her seat. She was wearing a black sparkly dress that cinched at her waist, and her hair was styled in a deep side part with loose waves. For years now, Kaling has been rumored to have undergone plastic surgery, and her latest look has practically everyone saying the same thing. "Mindy didn't look like this when she was in 'The Office'... did she?" noted one commenter. "I mean... [that was] 10 years ago. But she's aged well no?" Another didn't hesitate to ask: "Did she get a nose job?"

Whether it's the weight loss, surgical enhancements, or just makeup, "The Mindy Project" creator certainly looked different before the plastic surgery rumors about her started circulating (see above). To gain an expert's perspective, we spoke with New York Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman, who claimed that Kaling's head-turning transformation might not actually involve surgery. "Weight loss, especially the kind she's discussed publicly, can drastically slim and reshape the face. That alone can create sharper jawlines, more defined cheekbones, and a completely refreshed look," he exclusively told Nicki Swift. "Add in aging, makeup, professional styling, and good skincare, and those changes can easily be amplified."

However, it's easy to see why people would assume that Kaling went under the knife to achieve her looks. On Reddit, some accused the actor of "ruining her face with so much plastic surgery," from lip fillers to chin implants to rhinoplasty and even skin bleaching. But according to Kopelman, there's nothing that definitively suggests Kaling has had such extreme enhancements.