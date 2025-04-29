The Weirdest Things About King Charles & Queen Camilla's Marriage

King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrated 20 years of marriage in April 2025, so it's safe to say they're doing something right. That said, there's no denying that some aspects of their union are a little unusual — like the fact that they don't live together full time. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore opened up about the pros and cons of their arrangement.

Though Charles and Camilla do live together some of the time, they also do their own thing on occasion — and not just because they're trying to make the most of all the residences under the king's name. As it turns out, Camilla has never given up her private, non-royal house. Jack Stooks, a former member of the king's landscaping staff, told JeffBet, "Before Charles and Camilla got married, they agreed Camilla would keep her home. The separate space was important for them both and their families" (via Express). Among the factors that went into the decision are Camilla's need for respite from the royal day-to-day. "It's somewhere she can go with her family and have a laid-back weekend without prying eyes," Stooks claimed.

Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore admitted that Charles and Camilla's arrangement is a little strange, particularly by royal standards. While Moore noted that separate bedrooms certainly aren't unheard of in royal relationships, she noted that couples have typically remained under the same roof. "Living together has been established as the norm," she said. Granted, Moore didn't say the king and queen's arrangement spelled trouble. However, she did note that for most couples, cohabiting is important for bonding. Moreover, she explained, "Physical distance can sometimes lead to emotional distance."