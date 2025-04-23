Body Language Expert: Meghan's Snobbish Behavior At Prince Harry In NYC Has Him Fuming
In the chaos of flashing lights and hungry paparazzi, it can be easy to forget who and where you are. Although, when you're Meghan Markle, it would be best not to. When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrived at the TIME 100 event in New York City, she and husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, made quite the splash. There was, of course, the unfortunately gargantuan suit that Markle wore, which stole the spotlight. Hovering just outside the spotlight was Harry, who seemed miffed that his extended hand — to help his wife out of the car — was ignored so she could hug her friend. In fact, the moment seemed dire enough that Nicki Swift reached out to a body language expert, Traci Brown, CSP, to get some insight.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in NYC for the TIME 100 Summit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LyRwiFSDGu
— Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2025
In the video, it's clear to see that Harry was being the ultimate gentleman and offering his hand for his wife to take as she exited their vehicle. However, when she seemingly dismisses it, he does his best to keep his smile on — not the best way for Markle and Harry to avoid those divorce rumors. Before diving into her analysis of the situation, Brown did remind us that "Body language tells you what's on someone's mind but not exactly why." Which then begs the question: what was going on and why did Markle appear to ignore Harry's efforts of chivalry? No matter what, it is clear that something was certainly amiss.
Meghan Markle's body language gives away how careless she can be
Upon watching the footage posted to X, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown admitted that it appeared Markle was "totally not thinking of" her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they were heading into the event. "All of his chivalry is ignored and it surprises him too," Brown pointed out. When Harry adjusted his pants right after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex avoids him, it was him, "adapting," a term Brown used to explain that Harry was trying "to burn off the stress [Markle] caused in the situation."
Of course, it could just be that Markle was overwhelmed. She immediately goes to greet her friend, and Brown suggests the bobbing and weaving could be due to Markle possibly "trying to keep moving to get out of the paparazzi's view." According to Brown, if this type of behavior continues "we may be able to guess at marital stress," but cautioned against jumping to conclusions. Especially considering that in a video posted to X as they exit the building the tension seems to have resolved. "On the way out they're moving better as a couple and everything is as we'd expect." Perhaps, after Markle flaunted her new dress without Harry, he simply wanted to be by her side to keep the rumors at bay. Hopefully Markle and Harry got to have a relaxing rest of the day, if Markle didn't accidentally get swept away in her parachute pants.