Body Language Expert: Meghan's Snobbish Behavior At Prince Harry In NYC Has Him Fuming

Upon watching the footage posted to X, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown admitted that it appeared Markle was "totally not thinking of" her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they were heading into the event. "All of his chivalry is ignored and it surprises him too," Brown pointed out. When Harry adjusted his pants right after Meghan, Duchess of Sussex avoids him, it was him, "adapting," a term Brown used to explain that Harry was trying "to burn off the stress [Markle] caused in the situation."

Advertisement

Of course, it could just be that Markle was overwhelmed. She immediately goes to greet her friend, and Brown suggests the bobbing and weaving could be due to Markle possibly "trying to keep moving to get out of the paparazzi's view." According to Brown, if this type of behavior continues "we may be able to guess at marital stress," but cautioned against jumping to conclusions. Especially considering that in a video posted to X as they exit the building the tension seems to have resolved. "On the way out they're moving better as a couple and everything is as we'd expect." Perhaps, after Markle flaunted her new dress without Harry, he simply wanted to be by her side to keep the rumors at bay. Hopefully Markle and Harry got to have a relaxing rest of the day, if Markle didn't accidentally get swept away in her parachute pants.

Advertisement