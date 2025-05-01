The Busty Ainsley Earhardt Outfit We Doubt She'd Ever Wear Today

Ainsley Earhardt has been known to dress conservatively as an anchor on "Fox & Friends," but there have been moments when she has tried more alluring looks. A photo uploaded to Instagram in August 2018 shows the journalist in an outfit that would likely have present-day Earhardt clutching her pearls. For the pic, she posed alongside fellow "Fox & Friends" anchors while sporting a tight-fitting green dress. The number was sleeveless with thick shoulder straps, cinched at the waist, and snug in the hips. The dress had a medium hemline that gave a view of her legs, but it was the scoop neckline, which accentuated her assets by clinging tightly to her chest, that made the outfit more risqué than the looks "Fox & Friends" viewers are used to seeing Earhardt wear. The eye-catching piece led to a number of fans leaving gushing compliments, but there were also a number of thirsty comments and even some outright lewd remarks about Earhardt's skin-baring dress.

Perhaps those types of comments led to the Fox anchor leaving the low-cut dresses at home and embracing an unflattering fashion trend, as Earhardt often sports bulky blazers on set. Those can often set the professional tone the long-time broadcaster is looking to achieve, but they do not do any favors for her figure. When Earhardt interviewed Melania Trump in January, she aimed for a business look in a thick baby pink blazer that was something of an eyesore.

A few years prior to that, Earhardt wore a loose-fitting white sweater on-air that featured a multi-colored zigzag pattern across the front. One viewer likened it to Charlie Brown's sweater. She wore matching white pants for that outfit, but Earhardt has been unafraid to put her legs on display in other looks.

