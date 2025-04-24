Kimberly Guilfoyle's Busty Dress In See-Through Magazine Photo Causes A Stir

Kimberly Guilfoyle's spicy photoshoot for her appearance on the cover of a magazine had fans buzzing. Taking to Instagram on April 24, she shared photos from the cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. The former Fox News anchor looked stylish and professional as she posed in a power-orange pantsuit with a white blouse underneath for the cover shot, but in typical Guilfoyle fashion, the outfits became more risque in other snaps from the spread. She wore a classy crushed silk purple dress in the second slide. The heat was turned up for the third look from the photoshoot, which was her most eye-catching, as Guilfoyle wore a crimson red gown that had one puffy sleeve, and one lace sleeve.

The comment section was filled with compliments, but multiple followers urged Guilfoyle to reconsider how she looked. "Where are your girlfriend tribe to tell you to stop with the beauty 'enhancements' and extreme filters," one asked. "At this point she is looking like a caricature," another added. One fan pointed out how different Guilfoyle looked without the cakey eye makeup. "Start changing your eyeshadow," they wrote.

The fourth outfit in the photo spread was one followers may have recognized, as it was a low-cut black dress Guilfoyle wore at a Mar-a-Lago charity event in March. She even sported the same large pendant necklace. Of course, that was not the only inappropriate dress Guilfoyle had recently worn.

