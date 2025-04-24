Kimberly Guilfoyle's Busty Dress In See-Through Magazine Photo Causes A Stir
Kimberly Guilfoyle's spicy photoshoot for her appearance on the cover of a magazine had fans buzzing. Taking to Instagram on April 24, she shared photos from the cover of Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. The former Fox News anchor looked stylish and professional as she posed in a power-orange pantsuit with a white blouse underneath for the cover shot, but in typical Guilfoyle fashion, the outfits became more risque in other snaps from the spread. She wore a classy crushed silk purple dress in the second slide. The heat was turned up for the third look from the photoshoot, which was her most eye-catching, as Guilfoyle wore a crimson red gown that had one puffy sleeve, and one lace sleeve.
The comment section was filled with compliments, but multiple followers urged Guilfoyle to reconsider how she looked. "Where are your girlfriend tribe to tell you to stop with the beauty 'enhancements' and extreme filters," one asked. "At this point she is looking like a caricature," another added. One fan pointed out how different Guilfoyle looked without the cakey eye makeup. "Start changing your eyeshadow," they wrote.
The fourth outfit in the photo spread was one followers may have recognized, as it was a low-cut black dress Guilfoyle wore at a Mar-a-Lago charity event in March. She even sported the same large pendant necklace. Of course, that was not the only inappropriate dress Guilfoyle had recently worn.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair and lips leads to being bashed online
Earlier in the month, Kimberly Guilfoyle attended an event to promote another magazine. Guilfoyle rocked an itty bitty pink dress while attending the cover launch party for Impact Wealth Magazine. For that occasion, she opted for a body-hugging minidress that had padded shoulders and full sleeves. Besides showing off her legs with a high hemline, the dress clung tightly to both her waist and her chest, and naturally she wore her trademark heavy makeup and overly-long hair extensions. A photo of Guilfoyle was shared to Instagram by another attendee, and people bashed her gaudy appearance in the comment section. "She dress like a teenager, and yeah a little too much Botox and fillers," one Instagram user wrote. Several of the comments came from well-intentioned fans. "I would love too to see her in more conservative fashion style, she is good looking," another added. "That hair makes her look like a mountain lion!!" a follower replied.
The pink dress was relatively low-key compared to the outfits Guilfoyle wore when she was featured on the cover of Impact Wealth Magazine herself in December 2023. Along with low cut yellow and black dresses, she also donned a see-through white gown that had carefully-placed embroidery to keep it from being NSFW. Pics from that photoshoot were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where people not only commented on the ostentatious dresses, but the cosmetic procedures Guilfoyle had apparently undergone.