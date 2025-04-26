Scandalous Rumors About Travis Kelce We Can No Longer Ignore

Travis Kelce hasn't been able to dodge rumors since he started making headlines for dating one of the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swift. With time, he's learned an important lessons: "Being worldwide is way different than just being famous in Kansas City" (via The Washington Post). His personal life has become a goldmine for tabloids and conspiracy theorists both. When news of his relationship with Swift first made the rounds in 2023, there was speculation that their unlikely pairing was nothing more than just a marketing strategy. "Of course it's PR. They don't go out unless it's public with a s**tload of cameras around," one Reddit user pointed out. However, another disagreed, saying, "I doubt it. I don't think Travis wants a breakup song written about him by Taylor!"

Then there was the drama surrounding Kelce's last relationship before he and the "folklore" singer became an item. He dated influencer Kayla Nicole on-and-off for about five years and was said to have cheated on her with another woman, hence why so many people can't stand him. "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up," Kelce wrote in a since-deleted tweet on X, formerly Twitter, per TMZ. "Take all your hatred somewhere else please." Nicole, however, seems to have a different version of this story. No matter how hard he tries to stay above it, it seems drama follows the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wherever he goes.