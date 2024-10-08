Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Torch Breakup Contract Rumors With Spicy Game Day PDA (Get A Room!)

Many thought that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline was up, but they just torched the rumors about their breakup. Back in September, a memo detailing the alleged breakup contract between the Swift and Kelce went viral, giving the couple's haters a ton of new leeway to question their romance. However, Kelce's team rushed in to correct the rumor. "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," said Full Scope, Kelce's PR firm (via People). While some fans never believed the hype, others weren't convinced. "Of course it's PR," wrote one Reddit user. "They don't go out unless it's public with a shi*load of cameras around." They continued, "Anyone suggesting otherwise are delusional Swifties in a parasocial relationship with a highly motivated billionaire."

While it's unclear if this one fan will be swayed, the couple's latest stunt could make believers out of even the biggest haters. Even though Swift wasn't present at some of Kelce's recent games, she showed up to support the football star in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, which saw the Chiefs win 26-13. Swift made her presence known as she and Kelce were caught on video sharing a very passionate kiss that really only warrants one reaction: Get a room!

Of course, fans of the relationship are overjoyed to see the couple shoving a little PDA in everyone's faces given the rumors about their bond.