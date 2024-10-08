Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Torch Breakup Contract Rumors With Spicy Game Day PDA (Get A Room!)
Many thought that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline was up, but they just torched the rumors about their breakup. Back in September, a memo detailing the alleged breakup contract between the Swift and Kelce went viral, giving the couple's haters a ton of new leeway to question their romance. However, Kelce's team rushed in to correct the rumor. "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency," said Full Scope, Kelce's PR firm (via People). While some fans never believed the hype, others weren't convinced. "Of course it's PR," wrote one Reddit user. "They don't go out unless it's public with a shi*load of cameras around." They continued, "Anyone suggesting otherwise are delusional Swifties in a parasocial relationship with a highly motivated billionaire."
While it's unclear if this one fan will be swayed, the couple's latest stunt could make believers out of even the biggest haters. Even though Swift wasn't present at some of Kelce's recent games, she showed up to support the football star in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on October 7, which saw the Chiefs win 26-13. Swift made her presence known as she and Kelce were caught on video sharing a very passionate kiss that really only warrants one reaction: Get a room!
KELCE THE HAND pic.twitter.com/LK8i5dyd3j
— val • (@karmaszone) October 8, 2024
Of course, fans of the relationship are overjoyed to see the couple shoving a little PDA in everyone's faces given the rumors about their bond.
Fans react to Taylor and Travis' game day smooch
Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fans have reacted to their gameday kiss with excitement. One fan in the comments of a TikTok showing the steamy moment wrote: "I love how comfortable she feels to show him affection in public. no restrictions no hush hush. good for her." Under the same video, a second TikTok user agreed, writing: "The way she's drawn to him like magnetic force. I love how safe she seems to feel with him. She deserves to finally be loved the way she needs." A third fan wrote, "OMG, I am so freaking happy to seeing Tay and Travvy together again," while a fourth pointed out their reaction to realizing their private moment wasn't so private. "Super cute guys — Cracking up when Travis and Taylor realize they are being recorded."
Several more fans were extra excited about the blatant PDA even in the presence of the power couple's family members, who also showed up for the game. "B**** right in front of their dads — they have no shame," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "His dad and uncle don't know where to look," tweeted a second user. A third wrote, "I don't think they care in the moment long to see each other." TikTok fans also noticed. "The dads casually looking away for the smooches lol," they wrote. Well, at least no one is talking about their breakup anymore — it seems the two really are closer than the public knows.