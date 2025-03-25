Why So Many People Can't Stand Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been popular since 2015 when he was selected to play in the NFL's Pro Bowl, and he's continued to awe football fans with his speed and agility. It didn't hurt that he buddied up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is also a fan-favorite amongst sports lovers. The tight end's star rose even higher when Kelce proved to be an OG Swiftie at heart and confidently gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift on his podcast, which led to him dating the pop star in 2023.

Unfortunately, being in the public eye means Kelce is scrutinized, and not all of his actions have made fans happy. He is usually affable and is known for his hilarious touchdown dances, but like Swift's media moments she can't erase, the same can be said for the NFL player, and there are plenty of people who can't stand Kelce.

When asked for insight on how Kelce should handle criticism, Amy Prenner, a communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively told Nicki Swift, "Sometimes, it's better to avoid engaging in potentially negative stories, especially if they seem based on a predetermined angle." However, Kelce has often responded to such stories.