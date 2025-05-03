Meet Fox News Star Martha MacCallum's Daughter Elizabeth

Longtime Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum is a proud mom of three children — including one girl and two boys — with her husband, Daniel Gregory. Her daughter, Elizabeth Gregory, was named after her mother, Elizabeth MacCallum, who passed away in 2013 after suffering from breast cancer. (The tragedy of Martha's life is so sad, and she also experienced the death of her father in 2025.) Elizabeth, or Lizzie, as she is known to the family, has built an impressive career in politics. She was a political science major who graduated cum laude from Villanova University in Pennsylvania with minors in communications, criminology, and Arab and Islamic studies. At present, she works as a senior advisor to U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, a position she's held since 2023. She began her career as an intern for Congressman Patrick Meehan before climbing her way up the political ladder, serving as a communications staffer to Senators David Perdue, Marco Rubio, and Marsha Blackburn along the way.

Though Lizzie doesn't appear to be very active on social media, Martha has shared glimpses of their sweet relationship over the years. In 2021, she uploaded a snap of herself and Lizzie to mark National Daughters Day on Instagram, captioned, "My Girl," alongside a heart emoji. She also honored Lizzie with a heartfelt post in 2024, sharing a throwback pic of the two, taken when Lizzie was young. "I [love] my girl. Happy Daughter's Day Sweetie!" Many in the comments noted how the mother-daughter pair looked so much alike, with some even mistaking Lizzie for her mother. "I think we all thought this was you!!" said Martha's fellow Fox News host Aisha Hashie. Another remarked, "I immediately thought this was Martha! Talk about a mini me!!!"

