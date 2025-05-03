Meet Fox News Star Martha MacCallum's Daughter Elizabeth
Longtime Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum is a proud mom of three children — including one girl and two boys — with her husband, Daniel Gregory. Her daughter, Elizabeth Gregory, was named after her mother, Elizabeth MacCallum, who passed away in 2013 after suffering from breast cancer. (The tragedy of Martha's life is so sad, and she also experienced the death of her father in 2025.) Elizabeth, or Lizzie, as she is known to the family, has built an impressive career in politics. She was a political science major who graduated cum laude from Villanova University in Pennsylvania with minors in communications, criminology, and Arab and Islamic studies. At present, she works as a senior advisor to U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, a position she's held since 2023. She began her career as an intern for Congressman Patrick Meehan before climbing her way up the political ladder, serving as a communications staffer to Senators David Perdue, Marco Rubio, and Marsha Blackburn along the way.
Though Lizzie doesn't appear to be very active on social media, Martha has shared glimpses of their sweet relationship over the years. In 2021, she uploaded a snap of herself and Lizzie to mark National Daughters Day on Instagram, captioned, "My Girl," alongside a heart emoji. She also honored Lizzie with a heartfelt post in 2024, sharing a throwback pic of the two, taken when Lizzie was young. "I [love] my girl. Happy Daughter's Day Sweetie!" Many in the comments noted how the mother-daughter pair looked so much alike, with some even mistaking Lizzie for her mother. "I think we all thought this was you!!" said Martha's fellow Fox News host Aisha Hashie. Another remarked, "I immediately thought this was Martha! Talk about a mini me!!!"
Martha made a rare public appearance with her daughter Lizzie
In 2024, Martha MacCallum made a rare public appearance with her family at the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City. She was joined by her husband and daughter, Elizabeth Gregory, at the exclusive fundraiser benefiting underprivileged women and children across the city. The Fox News veteran — who's had one of the most painfully unforgettable on-air blunders — stunned in an off-white gown featuring a mandarin collar and cutouts on her chest, while her daughter wowed in a sleek black dress. Afterward, Martha shared photos of the occasion on Instagram, gushing, "Thank you to @cardinaldolantim for a wonderful #alsmithdinner raising money for the great causes the Catholic church supports in NYC and beyond. Great speech by @realdonaldtrump. @jimgaffigan was hilarious and it was a huge success!"
Aside from their daughter, MacCallum and her businessman hubby are also parents to two sons, namely Edward "Reed" and Harry Gregory. Unlike Martha and Lizzie, Reed hasn't pursued a career in media and politics but instead carved his own path in the sports and business world. He's the founder of the sports nutrition company LockerBox and a business development manager at their family-owned manufacturing firm, Gregory Packaging. Reed earned his bachelor's degree in economics with minors in digital marketing and Russian at the University of Notre Dame, where he also played varsity football. He also briefly dabbled in finance. As for their youngest son, Harry seems to keep a much lower profile than his two siblings, as very little information is available regarding his personal life and career.