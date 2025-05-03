Goldie Hawn's Son Wyatt Russell's Weight Transformation Is Head-Turning
Wyatt Russell has undergone a remarkable transformation since embarking on a weight loss journey in 2023. He used to lead a very active lifestyle due to being a professional athlete — a former ice hockey player, Wyatt, the son of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, was forced to rethink his sporting career after a medical condition came to light. "I was diagnosed with hip dysplasia. A congenital defect in the hip socket," he explained in an interview for Kauffman. He was 24 then. "But I was put on a new regime of stretching exercises that actually kept me injury-free for several years." Ultimately, he made the difficult decision to leave hockey behind and eventually discovered his passion for acting. "I remember calling my dad from the locker room in tears and telling him it was over," said Wyatt.
Somewhere along his acting career, which has boosted his net worth to a whopping $4 million, Wyatt fell into a fitness rut and started noticing a decline in his energy levels. Despite being in fairly decent shape — he weighed around 210 pounds — he realized he had completely fallen off track and was no longer living up to his potential. Through a mix of weight training and cardio, Wyatt was able to drop his weight from 210 pounds to just 190. He switched from eating processed foods to a cleaner, more balanced diet, consisting mostly of veggies, fruits, and protein. He even hired a nutritionist to help him figure out what was best for his body. As Wyatt told the University of Oregon, over time, "I started noticing that I was getting stronger." Though losing weight was a personal decision, Wyatt is no stranger to transforming his body for acting roles.
Wyatt beefed up for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
For his role as John Walker and Captain America in Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," in which he starred alongside Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell underwent a significant physical transformation. Earlier, he spoke with Extra's Rachel Lindsay regarding his preparations for the MCU action drama, saying, "After I stopped playing sports, I was like, I'm never going back to the gym, right? Never setting foot in the gym again ... And then this comes around, you're like, 'Well, I can't be out of shape as Captain America.'" He remembered the first time trying on his suit and realizing how much harder it was to slip into than he'd initially anticipated. So when the pandemic hit, Russell committed to a strict workout routine to prepare his body for the role. "It kind of doubled my drive just to be able to wear the suit and not feel so fatigued," he explained to Lindsay. "Because it really was ... The suit, you're wearing it a lot, and you need to kind of be in shape just to wear it."
Since then, he has (sadly) lost most of the muscles he'd gained while training for U.S. Agent John Walker, though he's certainly not losing sleep over it. Russell said part of the fun of being an actor is the ability to step in and out of different roles and characters. "I don't have to stay on the diet of 14 chickens a day and seven eggs, every nine seconds, and waking up at five and going to work out for seven hours," he told Collider in 2022. "I don't have to keep up with that, thank God. That's just too much. I can only go in spurts."