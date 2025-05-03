Goldie Hawn's Son Wyatt Russell's Weight Transformation Is Head-Turning

For his role as John Walker and Captain America in Marvel's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," in which he starred alongside Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell underwent a significant physical transformation. Earlier, he spoke with Extra's Rachel Lindsay regarding his preparations for the MCU action drama, saying, "After I stopped playing sports, I was like, I'm never going back to the gym, right? Never setting foot in the gym again ... And then this comes around, you're like, 'Well, I can't be out of shape as Captain America.'" He remembered the first time trying on his suit and realizing how much harder it was to slip into than he'd initially anticipated. So when the pandemic hit, Russell committed to a strict workout routine to prepare his body for the role. "It kind of doubled my drive just to be able to wear the suit and not feel so fatigued," he explained to Lindsay. "Because it really was ... The suit, you're wearing it a lot, and you need to kind of be in shape just to wear it."

Since then, he has (sadly) lost most of the muscles he'd gained while training for U.S. Agent John Walker, though he's certainly not losing sleep over it. Russell said part of the fun of being an actor is the ability to step in and out of different roles and characters. "I don't have to stay on the diet of 14 chickens a day and seven eggs, every nine seconds, and waking up at five and going to work out for seven hours," he told Collider in 2022. "I don't have to keep up with that, thank God. That's just too much. I can only go in spurts."