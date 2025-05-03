The Shady Side Of ABC's David Muir We Can't Ignore

David Muir became one of America's most prominent journalists thanks to his hard work and work ethic. Muir even sacrificed his personal life in his commitment to journalism, devoting so much time to his career that he barely even had time to care for a pet — let alone a wife and children. He once had to rehome a schnauzer named Pryor after having him for just a week. "I often work seven days a week. I'm not looking for a pat on the back because I love what I do," he told Syracuse.com in 2014.

His dedication to his career can be seen as a virtue, but it has also caused issues. In his quest to reach the top, Muir embarked on a reported years-long feud with fellow ABC star George Stephanopoulos. The latter was once the de facto leader within the network, until the younger Muir challenged his status. He apparently won, too. "There's a reason that George Stephanopoulos does not play a role in the larger ABC News political coverage anymore. He was the lead man for a while and now it's David Muir," former CNN reporter Oliver Darcy told the Daily Mail.

Stephanopoulos even reportedly threatened to quit ABC over Muir's growing influence, but ultimately accepted his new place. "It's sort of like North Korea and South Korea, like there's a détente," Darcy said. However, the tension between the seasoned journalists isn't the only time Muir's shady side took center stage. In fact, ABC viewers got to witness some of it with their own eyes.

