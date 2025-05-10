The Tragic Truth About Hallmark Star Megan Park's Personal Life

In July 2024, Megan Park welcomed a son with "One Tree Hill" cast member Tyler Hilton, an event that helped the Hallmark star cope with a personal tragedy. When "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" alum was two weeks from her due date, her beloved father died unexpectedly. The dichotomy of the events left Park grappling with trying to reconcile the pain of death with the exhilaration of giving life. Ultimately, the birth of her son helped her navigate her grief.

"Losing my dad at 38 weeks pregnant was.... horrific. But I think the universe knew sweet Benny would be a light to help us through," she captioned a July 2024 Instagram post. Despite her painful loss, Park also revealed that she and Hilton were over the moon with the new addition to the family. "We are madly in love. He is the most incredible gift," she added. Park and Hilton also share a daughter, Winnie, whose birth they announced in February 2020.

Their eldest took her new role well, with Park and Hilton sharing the same photo of Winnie holding her brother's tiny hand in hers. "Winnie and I were dying to meet him... and he didn't disappoint," Hilton noted in his Instagram post. Park and Hilton kept both pregnancies under wraps. In fact, Park rarely shares insight into her personal life, dedicating her social media pages mostly to work-related content. This rare personal update suggests that giving birth while grieving her father's death hit her really hard.

