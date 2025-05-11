The High School Makeup Mistake Karoline Leavitt Needs To Ditch

Karoline Leavitt's eye makeup fails are the result of the White House press secretary attempting the Republican makeup trend. One of the biggest issues that adopters of this theatrical approach to beauty have is focusing on quantity over quality. Instead of perfecting techniques and taking the time to find the best cosmetics for their features, high-profile conservative figures like Leavitt just keep piling on products, mistakenly believing that this is all it takes to look presentable on camera. It's such a high school mistake, and Leavitt's eyebrows are suffering for it.

Advertisement

Remember when you first learned that you can also apply makeup to your eyebrows? In Leavitt's case, she seems to be reliving that moment every time she gets ready for work and overfilling her eyebrows with product that is far too dark for her fair hair. In the image above, she even appears to have some brown smudges above her brow — apparently, she uses so much product that she can't even wipe off all the excess with a cotton swab.

Unfortunately for Leavitt, dark, overdrawn brows can have a sinister Disney villainess quality, which makes it even more chilling when she delivers coldhearted takes on others' suffering. She was rocking the brows above when she spoke contemptuously of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland dad whom Donald Trump's administration imprisoned in El Salvador. Despite the White House admitting Garcia was locked away due to "an administrative error," per The Atlantic, Leavitt mocked him (and the media) during a press briefing. "Based on the sensationalism of many of the people in this room, you would think we deported a candidate for Father of the Year," she sneered. Yikes. If only she tried as hard to be empathetic as she does to make her brows pop.

Advertisement