The High School Makeup Mistake Karoline Leavitt Needs To Ditch
Karoline Leavitt's eye makeup fails are the result of the White House press secretary attempting the Republican makeup trend. One of the biggest issues that adopters of this theatrical approach to beauty have is focusing on quantity over quality. Instead of perfecting techniques and taking the time to find the best cosmetics for their features, high-profile conservative figures like Leavitt just keep piling on products, mistakenly believing that this is all it takes to look presentable on camera. It's such a high school mistake, and Leavitt's eyebrows are suffering for it.
Remember when you first learned that you can also apply makeup to your eyebrows? In Leavitt's case, she seems to be reliving that moment every time she gets ready for work and overfilling her eyebrows with product that is far too dark for her fair hair. In the image above, she even appears to have some brown smudges above her brow — apparently, she uses so much product that she can't even wipe off all the excess with a cotton swab.
Unfortunately for Leavitt, dark, overdrawn brows can have a sinister Disney villainess quality, which makes it even more chilling when she delivers coldhearted takes on others' suffering. She was rocking the brows above when she spoke contemptuously of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland dad whom Donald Trump's administration imprisoned in El Salvador. Despite the White House admitting Garcia was locked away due to "an administrative error," per The Atlantic, Leavitt mocked him (and the media) during a press briefing. "Based on the sensationalism of many of the people in this room, you would think we deported a candidate for Father of the Year," she sneered. Yikes. If only she tried as hard to be empathetic as she does to make her brows pop.
Karoline Leavitt's brows actually used to look worse
Perhaps Karoline Leavitt wants to make her brows pop because it makes it easier for members of the media to see that she's frowning disapprovingly at them, which seems to be something she spends a lot of time doing behind her lectern. But if she wants to quit being a laughingstock on social media, she seriously needs to consider dialing down the brow drama.
A comedian who went viral for mocking MAGA makeup, Suzanne Lambert, spoke to Dazed about the makeup mistakes women such as Leavitt are making and observed, "You have eyebrows that are irregularly shaped and often in the shape of various punctuation marks. (They love an upside-down parentheses or a comma.)" Leavitt used to be big on the comma look, as seen in the above screengrab from a 2023 Instagram Reel. It also seems to be favored by the MAGA queen of cakey makeup, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Leavitt's brows were venturing into Boebert territory, as if she had definitely hit Ctrl+B before punctuating her forehead with product.
In a since-deleted Instagram Reel (via the Daily Mail), Leavitt revealed that she uses Too Faced Brow Wig gel. However, she may get better results from a brow powder. "Powder helps give brows a softer, more natural look as opposed to pencils or pomades, which can sometimes look too heavy or leave harsher lines," brow specialist Giselle Soto told Self. Leavitt might also want to add some dimension to those cartoonishly devious arches by using two different colors to shape and define them. Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills fame shared this expert advice with The Zoe Report: "Use a darker color for the highest part of the eyebrows and one shade lighter for the inner part."