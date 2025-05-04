The Shady Side Of Valerie Bertinelli's Ex Mike Goodnough We Can't Ignore

Valerie Bertinelli hasn't had the easiest time of things when it comes to love. Her candid dating confessions reveal how tragic her love life is following her split from boyfriend Mike Goodnough, with whom she was in a brief but serious relationship. "I have two failed marriages and fumbled the last true good man I met," Bertinelli confessed on Instagram after her last breakup, per Page Six. The two were together for less than a year after meeting on the photo-sharing app in 2024 — the exact same way her son, Wolfgang van Halen, met his wife, Andraia Allsop. Despite appearing to be on good terms, both have since hinted that their split may have been more complicated and messier than they initially let on.

Advertisement

In a message posted in April 2025, Goodnough exposed his shady side as he accused Bertinelli of repeatedly taking "backhanded swipes" at him on social media, according to Fox News. After receiving DMs from fans asking whether he and Bertinelli were engaged in a word war, Goodnough addressed the speculation in a post, saying, "That is not the case. I have never at any time posted something on social media for the purposes of communicating with someone indirectly when I know them personally and have ample ways to reach them directly," basically calling Bertinalli immature. "I am an adult," Goodnough argued. "I am very capable of communicating openly and directly with people I know and care about."

Advertisement

He went on to slam Bertinelli for "playing a one-woman tennis match" with herself, in which she makes up scenarios in her head and gets worked up over nothing. "She just won't stop shooting," said Goodnough. "Valerie is in a war with her ghosts. I'm just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn't new."