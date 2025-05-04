Fox News Star Ainsley Earhardt's Fake Tan Used To Be So Tacky

Throwback photos of Ainsley Earhardt on Fox News show that she used to be overly fond of getting in the tanning bed. For years, Earhardt has been known for having her makeup and everything else perfectly in place while on-air. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" she told Elle in August 2018. A year later, her foundation was several shades darker to match the darkened skin tone on the rest of her body. In a July 2019 Instagram snap alongside her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts, Earhardt rocked a pink dress with a high collar and a split neckline. What stood out the most was that Earhardt was so tan at the time that her skin color virtually matched the pink ensemble.

Advertisement

The following month, Earhardt's fake tan only intensified, as Instagram throwbacks from August 2019 show how overboard she went in the tanning booth. She sported another pink dress for one on-set pic in which her skin looked several tones too dark, especially when contrasted with how blond her hair was at the time. Photos uploaded by the news anchor later that month painted an even darker picture, as she seemingly tripled down on the tanning. One post showed Earhardt in a different pink dress juxtaposed with her extremely blond hair and tanned skin.

Two photos taken on August 28, 2019, were the most alarming. In one, Earhardt posed with Judge Jeanine Pirro, and both women's skin hues were overly dark. However, Earhardt's orange skin was never more apparent than in the second snap; she was posing with Dog the Bounty Hunter, and her tan almost matched that of the famously leather-skinned reality star. Looking at more recent pics, the transformation of Earhardt over the years becomes apparent.

Advertisement