Kaitlan Collins' Cozy Snap With Scott Jennings Has Her Haters Out In Full Force

While Kaitlan Collins made the worst-dressed list at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Dinner, her haters have been out in full force for a different reason: her selfie with Republican journalist and CNN colleague, Scott Jennings. Dressed in formal attire, the pair, who have a prickly public history, made time for a little photo op after crossing paths at the event, which Donald Trump decided to skip. In the photo posted to her account on X, Collins smiled happily with Jennings amid a small outdoor crowd. She captioned the surprising snap, "All dressed up with @ScottJenningsKY." The light-hearted photo oozed none of the usual rancor the journalists have been known to sling, and social media is not pleased.

Collins, an outspoken Trump critic, is used to attracting enemies, but her digital olive branch to Jennings — a very vocal Trump supporter — has her haters attacking her personal ethics. One user, for example, tweeted, "A selfie with Scott Jennings isn't the flex you think it is." A second wrote, "Why would you celebrate this disingenuous, dishonest prick?" Meanwhile, a third commented, "You're a real journalist. Don't do this, even for #nerdprom." Collins' comment section was also full of people criticizing her appearance and theorizing about her and Jennings' real bond behind the scenes. "This picture proves what we've already known. Everything's a performative game for mainstream media pundits ... " opined actor and podcaster Dash Dobrofsky. "They manufacture outrage on camera for money — which creates division and polarization for the country — then party together afterward. Turn off CNN."

Given the journalists' past interactions, it's not surprising that folks aren't reacting well to their selfie.