The Busty Meghan Markle Outfit We Doubt She'd Ever Wear Today

For all her stunning fashion moments, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been caught wearing a number of inappropriate outfits as a royal, though none were quite as revealing as a daring dress she sported back in her early showbiz years. Long before she married Prince Harry, Meghan was an actor who had a brief stint as a briefcase model on the hit U.S. game show "Deal or No Deal." Promotional images from her time on the show were unearthed and published by The Sun in 2017. They showed Meghan in a busty red dress that showcased her curves. Her frock featured a plunging neckline and a super short hemline — a stark contrast from the modest, conservative looks she's worn since becoming a senior royal. Tameka Jacobs, who worked with Meghan as a "Briefcase Babe" on the show, recalled what it was like for the models behind the scenes.

"There was a lot of pressure not to gain weight and we were inspected every morning," she said. "The producer would stand on a chair and have us all line up. He'd look at us and say: 'More hair on her' or 'fix her boobs' and there was a lot of stuffing our bras." However, she added, "Meghan had a great figure and filled out her dress very nicely." Soon, executives started taking notice of Meghan and styled her in outfits that showed plenty of skin. Though it was obvious she was uncomfortable at times, Meghan never complained or let her feelings be known. "She was good with facial expressions where she didn't have to say anything," claimed Jacobs, who noted that none of the models "enjoyed the skimpy outfits, especially as the set was very cold."

