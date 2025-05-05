The Busty Meghan Markle Outfit We Doubt She'd Ever Wear Today
For all her stunning fashion moments, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been caught wearing a number of inappropriate outfits as a royal, though none were quite as revealing as a daring dress she sported back in her early showbiz years. Long before she married Prince Harry, Meghan was an actor who had a brief stint as a briefcase model on the hit U.S. game show "Deal or No Deal." Promotional images from her time on the show were unearthed and published by The Sun in 2017. They showed Meghan in a busty red dress that showcased her curves. Her frock featured a plunging neckline and a super short hemline — a stark contrast from the modest, conservative looks she's worn since becoming a senior royal. Tameka Jacobs, who worked with Meghan as a "Briefcase Babe" on the show, recalled what it was like for the models behind the scenes.
Meghan Markle was one of those briefcase girls on deal or No Deal. Something Kamala can only aspire to.#TheFive @GregGutfeld pic.twitter.com/ltAugMjOKy
— Rounds (@RoundsR) January 18, 2023
"There was a lot of pressure not to gain weight and we were inspected every morning," she said. "The producer would stand on a chair and have us all line up. He'd look at us and say: 'More hair on her' or 'fix her boobs' and there was a lot of stuffing our bras." However, she added, "Meghan had a great figure and filled out her dress very nicely." Soon, executives started taking notice of Meghan and styled her in outfits that showed plenty of skin. Though it was obvious she was uncomfortable at times, Meghan never complained or let her feelings be known. "She was good with facial expressions where she didn't have to say anything," claimed Jacobs, who noted that none of the models "enjoyed the skimpy outfits, especially as the set was very cold."
Meghan Markle hated her stint on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle has openly discussed her time on "Deal or No Deal" and said she hated how the show focused solely on her beauty and not her intellect. In a candid episode of her Spotify podcast "Archetypes," the polarizing celebrity explained how the job made her feel extremely objectified and undervalued. While she's grateful for the opportunity, Meghan said she had to leave after realizing that it didn't exactly align with her values. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance," she admitted. "That's how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype. However, leaving "Deal or No Deal" certainly hasn't stopped her from occasionally wearing inappropriate outfits.
In 2024, Meghan earned the ire of her critics after reimagining one of her most skin-baring looks for a local fundraiser. At the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a repurposed dress by Carolina Herrera that she previously wore at another function with Prince Harry in 2021. X users had a field day roasting her for showing a little too much skin during the charity event. "Not her best look," said one commenter. Just a few months later, she also defied royal standards by rocking a daring black dress at the Paley Honors Fall Gala. for that occasion, she wore a strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta featuring a sweetheart neckline and a slit that gave a peek of her toned legs.