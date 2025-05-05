Justin Trudeau & Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire's Hush-Hush Age Gap
Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Gregoire, share a small age gap. Justin Trudeau was born on Christmas Day in 1971, whereas Sophie Gregoire was born on April 24, 1975, so they are almost four years apart in age. Although the former Canadian prime minister and the former journalist were spouses for the better part of 20 years, they've since decided to call it quits.
In August 2023, Trudeau, who had previously denied affair rumors, took to Instagram to open up about their surprising decision. "Hi, everyone. Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful conversations, we have made the decision to separate," read the statement. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."
In May 2024, Gregoire appeared on the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast, sharing her candid feelings about their split. "It hurts deeply, because in a way we have these two words in our language," admitted the mom of three. You know, marriage is 'success.' Separation and divorce is 'failure.' But life happens in between. And we dramatize our relationships because we are insecure, we are afraid to be abandoned, we are afraid to be alone as human beings." Despite their less-than-ideal outcome, however, Gregoire revealed that they were working to keep their relationship in good standing. "We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out. And it's not perfect, but when you keep things honest, Michael J. Fox said, 'We're only as sick as our secrets." While it's clear that Justin and Sophie's familial bond has kept their post-marital relationship in decent shape, their story actually dates back to their childhoods.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire grew up together
While Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire didn't have a large gap like some celebrity couples, it consistently kept them apart during their respective journeys through school. However, it didn't keep them from crossing paths in their youth. Gregoire was already well acquainted with Justin, as she'd struck up a friendship with his younger brother, Michel Trudeau, during her teen years. "They had a really cool pool with a trapeze and ropes and we could play Tarzan for hours," shared Gregoire about the Trudeau family's home in a 2005 interview with Maclean's. "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss," she added.
Unfortunately, Michel tragically lost his life to an avalanche when he was only 23 years old. At the time, Justin was 26, which means that Gregoire was around 22. However, it sounds as if time and distance had already crept between Gregoire and the Trudeau family — especially her and Justin — who wouldn't meet again until they were in their 30s. But things took off quickly once they re-entered each other's orbits.
In her memoir, "Closer Together," Gregoire recalls one of their later encounters, which soon turned romantic. "To make a long story short, we went for dinner in Montreal, and then ice cream, and then karaoke, and then back to his place," she writes. As for Justin's dating proposal? "I'm 31 years old. I've been waiting for you for 31 years. Should we skip the girlfriend phase and start with fiancée?" he said.