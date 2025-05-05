Justin Trudeau & Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire's Hush-Hush Age Gap

Justin Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Gregoire, share a small age gap. Justin Trudeau was born on Christmas Day in 1971, whereas Sophie Gregoire was born on April 24, 1975, so they are almost four years apart in age. Although the former Canadian prime minister and the former journalist were spouses for the better part of 20 years, they've since decided to call it quits.

Advertisement

In August 2023, Trudeau, who had previously denied affair rumors, took to Instagram to open up about their surprising decision. "Hi, everyone. Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful conversations, we have made the decision to separate," read the statement. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

In May 2024, Gregoire appeared on the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast, sharing her candid feelings about their split. "It hurts deeply, because in a way we have these two words in our language," admitted the mom of three. You know, marriage is 'success.' Separation and divorce is 'failure.' But life happens in between. And we dramatize our relationships because we are insecure, we are afraid to be abandoned, we are afraid to be alone as human beings." Despite their less-than-ideal outcome, however, Gregoire revealed that they were working to keep their relationship in good standing. "We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out. And it's not perfect, but when you keep things honest, Michael J. Fox said, 'We're only as sick as our secrets." While it's clear that Justin and Sophie's familial bond has kept their post-marital relationship in decent shape, their story actually dates back to their childhoods.

Advertisement