What Went Down Between HGTV's Page Turner And Deron Jenkins?

The playful bickering between DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner was a big element that kept "Flip or Flop Nashville" fans coming back. But the backstory to that dynamic was complicated. Turner and Jenkins were co-stars but were also previously in a relationship. That might explain why they were among the HGTV couples with the worst on-screen chemistry. But fans were into it. "If this is what divorce looks like for them, I'm all for it. What we see between them is respectful and easygoing," one viewer argued on Primetimer.

The former NFL player-turned-contractor and the real estate agent were tasked with replicating the success of the original "Flip or Flop" spearheaded by Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who were married but divorced during their time on the show. While Haack's and El Moussa's divorce eventually led to the show's cancellation after 10 seasons, Turner and Jenkins avoided that scenario by already being exes. That's how Turner made her case when HGTV was auditioning for couples to host the spinoff.

"My idea wasn't anything the production company/network was looking for, but I thought I would shoot my shot! So I wrote a short treatment about my ex-boyfriend — DeRon Jenkins, who is a contractor — and I realized that we 'worked well together' — we just didn't 'work well together,'" she told the Grit Daily in 2019. The show was cancelled after two seasons, but Turner went on to host "Fix My Flip" and "Love It or List It." Turner and Jenkins prove exes can sometimes leave the past behind.

