What Went Down Between HGTV's Page Turner And Deron Jenkins?
The playful bickering between DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner was a big element that kept "Flip or Flop Nashville" fans coming back. But the backstory to that dynamic was complicated. Turner and Jenkins were co-stars but were also previously in a relationship. That might explain why they were among the HGTV couples with the worst on-screen chemistry. But fans were into it. "If this is what divorce looks like for them, I'm all for it. What we see between them is respectful and easygoing," one viewer argued on Primetimer.
The former NFL player-turned-contractor and the real estate agent were tasked with replicating the success of the original "Flip or Flop" spearheaded by Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who were married but divorced during their time on the show. While Haack's and El Moussa's divorce eventually led to the show's cancellation after 10 seasons, Turner and Jenkins avoided that scenario by already being exes. That's how Turner made her case when HGTV was auditioning for couples to host the spinoff.
"My idea wasn't anything the production company/network was looking for, but I thought I would shoot my shot! So I wrote a short treatment about my ex-boyfriend — DeRon Jenkins, who is a contractor — and I realized that we 'worked well together' — we just didn't 'work well together,'" she told the Grit Daily in 2019. The show was cancelled after two seasons, but Turner went on to host "Fix My Flip" and "Love It or List It." Turner and Jenkins prove exes can sometimes leave the past behind.
Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins' split was painful but respectful
Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins' positive relationship may suggest their split was all roses and unicorns. It wasn't. In fact, it took them a while to reconnect as friends and be able to embark on their business partnership together. "After the traumatic breakup, yes, there was time in between," she told People in 2019. "Listen, I have stories." Jenkins and Turner met more than a decade before the 2018 premiere of "Flip or Flop Nashville," when he worked as the builder in one of the homes she was showing to a client.
They dated for five years. "But then our relationship changed, and we didn't work as well together in that capacity," Turner told HGTV. The breakup was painful, but, as she put it to People, "Are there ever really any good breakups?" So after they had time to process their hurt, they chose to focus on the positives. "One thing we did well was make money together," she said. It also helped that the relationship ended with respect. "We didn't have this huge blow up where we just stopped speaking and all that drama," she told Us Weekly.
Because they were in the business when they met, Turner and Jenkins knew each other's potential. "We feel like we both are at the top of our craft. We work well together as far as trusting. I know what she's gonna do, she knows what I'm gonna do. Our expectations of each other are very realistic," Jenkins said.