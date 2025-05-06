JD Vance's Wife Usha's Sad Admission About Her MAGA Fame

It's no secret that Usha Vance has undergone quite the transformation. In January 2025, she made a serious splash at her husband's inauguration as vice president, even one-upping first lady Melania Trump in the fashion department. Still, it's glaringly apparent that her look is not exactly MAGA-fied. "The day before JD was selected — I did not know he was going to be selected — I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," she explained during an interview with The Free Press. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything."

Still, the second lady is adamant that she's getting along just fine. "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive," she told The Free Press. "People don't seem to care all that much what I look like."

It should be noted, however, that JD Vance isn't exactly as chill when it comes to critiques about his wife — physical or otherwise. "Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she's beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly," the then-vice presidential hopeful said during an interview with ABC News. "And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league."

