JD Vance's Wife Usha's Sad Admission About Her MAGA Fame
Usha Vance is no stranger to criticism — and she's well aware she's not blond. The minute it was announced that Donald J. Trump had tapped her hubby JD Vance to be his running mate in the 2024 United States presidential election, all bets were off! Some even went as far as to attack her race, including Nick Fuentes, a live streamer known for espousing white supremacist ideology, who publicly asked (via Right Wing Watch), "What kind of man marries somebody named Usha?" Fortunately, Usha has learned how to take it all in stride. "I've gotten kind of accustomed to it and grown a bit of a thick skin," Usha told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt when asked about how she was learning to deal with the negative press.
But when asked in an interview with The Free Press about how the second lady is making it in MAGA land sans the bright blond locks, overly botoxed skin, and form-fitting dresses showing off the leggiest looks that the likes of Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle are known for, Usha just laughed it off. "I'm laughing because it would be really hard for me to be blonde," she explained about her natural dark mane with streaks of silvering sprouting through."That color would look totally absurd," she declared. All jokes aside, however, Usha's admission did have a hint of sadness to it.
Usha Vance's pre-second lady wardrobe isn't exactly the stuff MAGA dreams are made of
It's no secret that Usha Vance has undergone quite the transformation. In January 2025, she made a serious splash at her husband's inauguration as vice president, even one-upping first lady Melania Trump in the fashion department. Still, it's glaringly apparent that her look is not exactly MAGA-fied. "The day before JD was selected — I did not know he was going to be selected — I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," she explained during an interview with The Free Press. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything."
Still, the second lady is adamant that she's getting along just fine. "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive," she told The Free Press. "People don't seem to care all that much what I look like."
It should be noted, however, that JD Vance isn't exactly as chill when it comes to critiques about his wife — physical or otherwise. "Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she's beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly," the then-vice presidential hopeful said during an interview with ABC News. "And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league."