Kate Middleton Suffers Un-Queenly Faux Pas On Anniversary Outing With Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales had another faux pas while celebrating her anniversary with William, Prince of Wales. For their 14th wedding anniversary, the royal couple visited Scotland, which is a sentimental place for them — they initially met in the country at St. Andrew's University before tying the knot in 2011. They promoted their visit with a video posted to X. "We're excited for an inspiring two days here celebrating the power of community and connection," they wrote. On April 29, Kate Middleton and and Prince William were photographed visiting the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. The couple visited multiple vendors while walking along the streets of the town, and that is where the embarrassing moment for Kate unfolded.

Close-ups of Kate showed that she had something stuck on the right side of her teeth. It was unclear when it happened, but it was not the type of food chunk that could be easily dislodged with her tongue. To fish out that speck between her teeth, Kate would have had to employ a floss stick or toothpick — which would seem a rather un-queenly gesture to perform in front of a crowd.

Fortunately, the stuck food blemish may have gone mostly unnoticed at the time. Maybe onlookers were distracted by her and her husband's coordinated outfits. Both of them wore blue button-ups, with William sporting a gray checked blazer and dark blue pants. Meanwhile, Kate opted for a brown tweed blazer with gold buttons and mocha-colored skinny jeans. She accessorized with stacked gold necklaces and a pair of sunglasses. But unfortunately for the Princess of Wales, food being stuck in her teeth is not even the most embarrassing moment Kate has had captured on camera.

