Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Suffers Tragic Career Blow (& Trump Is To Blame)
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, spent much of the last several years in the spotlight as the second gentleman of the U.S. But even after Harris lost the 2024 election, Emhoff still had a presidential appointment as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. That is, he had that until Donald Trump took it away. Add that to the tragic details about Emhoff's life.
Emhoff, who is Jewish, went on social media to confirm his removal from the council. In his statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said, "Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."
Emhoff wasn't alone in getting cut. Other Biden appointees to the board, which helps provide support for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., were also removed. The United States Holocaust Memorial Council dates back to 1980, and it has dozens of members, most of whom are appointed by the president. Emhoff joined the council in January under then-president Joe Biden, so Emhoff only served four months of what's typically a five year appointment.
Donald Trump critics were appalled at his removing Doug Emhoff from the Holocaust council
Plenty of people on social media weren't happy with the news that Donald Trump had chosen to remove Doug Emhoff and other Joe Biden appointees from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. Andrew Weinstein, who had been appointed by Barack Obama to the same council and didn't get removed during Trump's first term, posted on X: "removing Biden appointees is petty and vindictive and distracts from — and potentially damages — this important work."
Some pointed out that Trump has the right to do what he wants in regards to presidential appointees, but still agreed with Weinstein. "He can do whatever he wants. But it just makes him look petty and stupid. ... You would think he might have more important things to focus on given current economic chaos in U.S.," via X. However, some thought that Emhoff only had the job because of who his wife is, so they were happy to see him relieved of the position.
As of this writing, Emhoff is still listed on the council's website, but that's likely to be updated soon. The White House hasn't yet made a public comment on Emhoff's statement, and it's not yet clear who will fill the now empty seats. Trump, who was recently seen without makeup and caused an online war over the look, has gone to Michigan to speak at a rally to celebrate his first 100 days.