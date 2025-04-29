Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Suffers Tragic Career Blow (& Trump Is To Blame)

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband, spent much of the last several years in the spotlight as the second gentleman of the U.S. But even after Harris lost the 2024 election, Emhoff still had a presidential appointment as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. That is, he had that until Donald Trump took it away. Add that to the tragic details about Emhoff's life.

Emhoff, who is Jewish, went on social media to confirm his removal from the council. In his statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said, "Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."

Emhoff wasn't alone in getting cut. Other Biden appointees to the board, which helps provide support for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., were also removed. The United States Holocaust Memorial Council dates back to 1980, and it has dozens of members, most of whom are appointed by the president. Emhoff joined the council in January under then-president Joe Biden, so Emhoff only served four months of what's typically a five year appointment.

