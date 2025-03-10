Tragic Details About Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

Long before Doug Emhoff wed Kamala Harris and became the second gentleman, he had a successful career all his own as a litigator. Over the years, he represented a gamut of clients, including Big Pharma behemoth Merck, a high-profile guns and ammo dealer, and even the advertising agency responsible for Taco Bell's mascot, a feisty Chihuahua named Gidget. (Yo quiero Taco Bell, anyone?) In March 2019, while Harris had her eyes set squarely on the presidency, Emhoff told The Hollywood Reporter that he was thankful for his job. "With all this other stuff that's happening in my life right now, it's great to have [my practice] because it's something that I love and I'm good at," he said.

Alas, once Harris was named Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election, Emhoff's own professional aspirations became much more complicated. Although Emhoff took a leave of absence from the firm DLA Piper, of which he was a partner, he was swiftly met with many calls to make his exit permanent. "He should leave the firm entirely," Richard W. Painter, who served as the chief White House ethics counsel under President George W. Bush, told the New York Times. "Leave of absence still imputes the financial interests of the firm to him." Following Biden and Harris' 2020 election victory, Emhoff did just that. On November 10, 2020, DLA Piper released a statement confirming that he was leaving the firm once and for all. "We congratulate Senator [Kamala] Harris and our partner Doug Emhoff on this historic accomplishment. We look forward to working with Doug to transition his practice within the firm as he prepares to take on his new role, and we wish him all the best," the firm said in a statement. No doubt, it was a very bittersweet moment for Emhoff.