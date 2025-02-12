The Messy Rumors Circling About Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has earned praise for putting his wife's ambitions before his. When the Joe Biden-Harris ticket won the 2020 presidential election, Emhoff quit his lawyer position at the law firm DLA Piper to support her role as vice president. As the first second gentleman in U.S. history, Emhoff put the spotlight on gender equality and shattered antiquated notions of what it means to be a husband. Emhoff not only embraced his new role and decisions but promoted them.

"I really decided to lean in on this issue of men supporting women, professionally and personally, so they can succeed, even if that means stepping away from my own career," he told children and teenagers during a 2022 event, according to The 19th. But not everyone agreed that Emhoff's rhetoric was genuine. In the months leading up to the 2024 election, in which Harris ran for president, a series of accusations against him raised serious questions regarding his feminism and dedication to uplifting women.

The rumors claimed he had displayed violent behavior against a former girlfriend and painted a grim picture of his workplace behavior when it came to female staffers. Another rumor turned out to be partially true, as Emhoff admitted to being a less-than-ideal husband to his first wife — behavior that was partly responsible for the marriage's demise. Harris ignored the reports throughout the campaign, while Emhoff called them a smokescreen intended to hurt her. Whether true or not, the rumors about Emhoff were pretty messy.