Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Flaunts Her Killer Body In Post-Breakup Thirst Trap

Golding Globe-winning actor Valerie Bertinelli may have shown off her makeup-free face in the past but she's showing off a whole lot more following the soap star's recent breakup from writer Mike Goodnough. The 65-year-old "One Day at a Time" alum took to Instagram to display her impressive figure in a bikini-clad thirst trap, proving she's definitely still got it. Bertinelli looks to be getting in on the whole cold plunge trend – even if she's using her swimming pool instead of a tub, and not making things quite as chilly as some more seasoned enthusiasts might.

Still, the Food Network star claims she is seeing some health benefits, which certainly can't hurt, especially now that Bertinelli is back on the market. "My pool is 66 [degrees]," the actor captioned the post, adding, "Now, for a cold plunge that's relatively warm. (that's what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I've been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it's easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes."

Notably, in addition to the recent change in her relationship status, the "Hot in Cleveland" star has been candid about her quest to feel more comfortable in her own skin. In December 2024, one month after Bertinelli and her ex split, the actor posted an underwear mirror selfie on Instagram, writing alongside it, "At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year. But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance."

