Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Flaunts Her Killer Body In Post-Breakup Thirst Trap
Golding Globe-winning actor Valerie Bertinelli may have shown off her makeup-free face in the past but she's showing off a whole lot more following the soap star's recent breakup from writer Mike Goodnough. The 65-year-old "One Day at a Time" alum took to Instagram to display her impressive figure in a bikini-clad thirst trap, proving she's definitely still got it. Bertinelli looks to be getting in on the whole cold plunge trend – even if she's using her swimming pool instead of a tub, and not making things quite as chilly as some more seasoned enthusiasts might.
Still, the Food Network star claims she is seeing some health benefits, which certainly can't hurt, especially now that Bertinelli is back on the market. "My pool is 66 [degrees]," the actor captioned the post, adding, "Now, for a cold plunge that's relatively warm. (that's what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I've been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it's easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes."
Notably, in addition to the recent change in her relationship status, the "Hot in Cleveland" star has been candid about her quest to feel more comfortable in her own skin. In December 2024, one month after Bertinelli and her ex split, the actor posted an underwear mirror selfie on Instagram, writing alongside it, "At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year. But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance."
Inside Valerie Bertinelli's recent split from her boyfriend
Valerie Bertinelli isn't just famous for her brutally honest digs – the soap star has also offered us some candid confessions about just how tragic her dating life truly is. And she almost certainly has some interesting stories to tell, having previously been married to both legendary rock star Eddie Van Halen and businessman Tom Vitale. That said, the actor stayed mum for a while after People initially broke the news of her breakup from writer boyfriend Mike Goodnough in November 2024. But she finally spoke up in March 2025, penning a lengthy tribute to her ex in a since-deleted Instagram post.
"I met [Goodnough] in person a year ago today and I am irreversibly changed by him for the better. I know I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him," Bertinelli wrote at the time (via People). However, in his own post on Instagram the following month, her ex implied that the split wasn't quite as amicable as the "One Day at a Time" star let on. "Valerie and I had a complicated relationship. [...] In trying to be a couple, an endless number of things got in the way," he admitted, adding that most of them came from outside forces.
Goodnough continued, "The one thing that was never an issue was our love for each other," acknowledging that the breakup had affected him deeply. He further implied that Bertinelli effectively shut him out, despite the writer's best efforts to leave things on good terms. Goodnough concluded his post by stating he would not publicly comment on the matter again.