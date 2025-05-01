Barron Trump's Pal Can't Hide His Cheeky Behavior Around Karoline Leavitt (Nicholas Riccio WYA)

We all know by now that Karoline Leavitt has an awkward age gap in her marriage. Yet, while Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior, she may have just caught the eye of a much younger man. And, that younger man might be the pal of her boss' son. On April 30, Barron Trump's self-proclaimed "best friend" Bo Loudon joined in on Leavitt's briefing for influencers. And, he seemed to get a bit tongue-tied.

Advertisement

When Leavitt called on Loudon, he began by saying, "H-hi, Karoline ... So, um ..." per Instagram. Loudon certainly sounded nervous, and this could have simply been a result of having all eyes on him. Yet, the question he asked was focused on Leavitt. "As the youngest press secretary in history, who is a wife and a mom, you've become wildly popular with 'America First' patriots. Um — as an 18-year-old, I can say you're definitely an inspiration to Gen-Z. Uh — what has been the biggest highlight for you in these first hundred historic days?" In these particularly curated press briefings, almost all of the questions put a pointedly positive spin on Donald Trump and his administration. So, the sycophancy of Loudon's question certainly isn't out of the ordinary. It is, however, interesting that Loudon chose to focus his question on Leavitt, specifically.

Advertisement