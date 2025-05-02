Rory McIlroy's Rumored Mistress Is Back On Everyone's Lips As Divorce Drama Lingers

Rory McIlroy's love life has been a bit of a rollercoaster since May 2024. The day after Mother's Day, the professional golfer filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years and the mother of his child. According to court documents obtained by ESPN, McIlroy claimed that his marriage was "irretrievably broken" and sought to enforce the ironclad prenup the pro-athlete signed with Stoll back in 2017. Only a day before the filings, McIlroy appeared unusually smiley during an interview with CBS News' Amanda Balionis, leaving people questioning if the two were secretly having an affair. However, a source quickly clarified to Us Weekly that the golf reporter's relationship with McIlroy was purely professional.

Unfortunately, this public denial wasn't enough to quell the rumors since TMZ posted photos of them sharing a quick hug after another interview in early June. But, just a week later, the Northern Irishman confirmed to The Guardian that he and Stoll had called off their divorce, explaining, "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

As the heat from the scandal died down, Balionis reignited the flames in late April 2025 by sharing a cheerful Instagram Story after she interviewed McIlroy following his loss at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. "Let's celebrate this moment we're living. Raise our glasses with happy smiles," she shadily wrote alongside her raising a glass of wine with her pals, per The Mirror.

