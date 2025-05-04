Weird Rumors Jennifer Aniston Can't Escape

It's not just with Barack Obama that Jennifer Aniston has been rumored to be attached. She's also faced claims that she and one of her dearest friends, actor Jason Bateman, have built more than just a friendship over the years. The "Horrible Bosses" co-stars have starred in a handful of films together throughout their careers, and offscreen, they've been known to take luxurious vacations together — with their significant others. Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, is another close friend of Aniston's. The "Friends" actor is so close to them that she even invites them to Bora Bora with her and then her husband, Justin Theroux, while they are on their honeymoon. She has never addressed the romance rumors publicly, but she has shared praise for her friend. "He is one of [the] loveliest men to be around," she gushed during Bateman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017.

The "Marley & Me" actor was also rumored to be seeing Pedro Pascal after paparazzi caught them dining together in 2025. While Aniston kept mum on the subject, Pascal himself was quick to debunk those rumors. "We're friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends," he affirmed to E! News. "It happens."