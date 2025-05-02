Lauren Sanchez's 2024 Met Gala Look Had One Detail That Gave Away Her Nips & Tucks

Evidence of Lauren Sanchez's plastic surgery procedures was on display when she attended the 2024 Met Gala. The former newscaster looked stunning in an Oscar de la Renta gown, which had a black velvet top with a sweetheart neckline that helped show off her busty curves, and a white and black shattered glass-style skirt. In a number of snaps, she looked ravishing at the Met's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" event as she walked the red carpet alongside her fiancé Jeff Bezos. Sanchez struck several fierce poses as photogs snapped away, and she accentuated her inflated lips while looking into the cameras. On top of the glittering gown, Sanchez also wore a giant, glimmering engagement ring from Bezos, which brought attention to an area of her body she may not have wanted.

The cosmetic work Sanchez had undergone was evident when looking at the difference between the skin on her face and the skin on her hands. Her hands looked every bit their age, as the former "Good Day LA" host had clearly not opted to have Botox done on that part of her body. Many celebrities have chosen to beautify their hands with Botox fillers to hide their age. "They can also help to mask the appearance of veiny, grandma-looking hands," dermatologist Julie Russak, MD, told NewBeauty in December 2015.

Besides the "grandma-looking hands," what also gave away Sanchez's plastic surgery transformation was how she looked in close-ups at the Met Gala. A close look under the camera lens exposed how plump her cheeks looked in comparison to the contours of her face. That was not the only event where Sanchez's cosmetically altered appearance was evident.

