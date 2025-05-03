The Most Ridiculously Expensive Things Kai Trump Owns

There is no question that Kai Trump lives a ridiculously lavish life. That was true before the eldest of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren became a member of the first family in 2017, but it became even more apparent after. In 2019, her father, Donald Trump Jr., showed off his daughter's flight aboard Marine One to accompany the president on an official visit to the Florida Everglades, as he boasted on Instagram.

Advertisement

As Kai transitioned from child to adult, the evidence of her privileged life became even more glaring through the things she owns. From innovative cars to luxury jewelry, Kai has some ridiculously expensive possessions. It may be excessive for a teenager, but it's hardly surprising. She's a Trump, after all. Her father is worth around $50 million, while her grandfather's fortune is estimated in the billions. And she herself is worth $1.2 million, thanks to a golf endorsement deal. But money isn't solely responsible for her lifestyle.

Her family connections have also provided experiences reserved for the rich and famous. In June 2024, she rubbed shoulders with celebrities at a UFC event she attended with her father. "UFC 303 was a blast!" she captioned an Instagram post that included photos with Aaron Rodgers and Jelly Roll. It looked like she and Don Jr. were special guests of UFC president and CEO Dana White, a longtime Trump friend and supporter. Kai is a regular teenager in many ways, but some of the stuff she owns reminds her that she really isn't.

Advertisement