The Most Ridiculously Expensive Things Kai Trump Owns
There is no question that Kai Trump lives a ridiculously lavish life. That was true before the eldest of Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren became a member of the first family in 2017, but it became even more apparent after. In 2019, her father, Donald Trump Jr., showed off his daughter's flight aboard Marine One to accompany the president on an official visit to the Florida Everglades, as he boasted on Instagram.
As Kai transitioned from child to adult, the evidence of her privileged life became even more glaring through the things she owns. From innovative cars to luxury jewelry, Kai has some ridiculously expensive possessions. It may be excessive for a teenager, but it's hardly surprising. She's a Trump, after all. Her father is worth around $50 million, while her grandfather's fortune is estimated in the billions. And she herself is worth $1.2 million, thanks to a golf endorsement deal. But money isn't solely responsible for her lifestyle.
Her family connections have also provided experiences reserved for the rich and famous. In June 2024, she rubbed shoulders with celebrities at a UFC event she attended with her father. "UFC 303 was a blast!" she captioned an Instagram post that included photos with Aaron Rodgers and Jelly Roll. It looked like she and Don Jr. were special guests of UFC president and CEO Dana White, a longtime Trump friend and supporter. Kai is a regular teenager in many ways, but some of the stuff she owns reminds her that she really isn't.
Kai Trump owns a Tesla Cybertruck
Kai Trump rides around town in a Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, which has a starting price of around $100,000 but can go much higher. We don't know how much Kai's cost, but apparently Elon Musk had it custom-made for her at Donald Trump's request "because they didn't make it at the time," she said in a YouTube video. Donald wanted to get a special graduation gift for his granddaughter. She wasn't disappointed, as she can now outspeed her father and boast about it. "Smoked him," she said, giving insight into Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with his oldest.
Kai Trump rocks a Rolex worth thousands
On election night, Kai Trump dazzled in a sequined dress from Nordstrom that sells for under $60. But she more than made up for the modest price tag on the minidress with the Rolex watch that adorned her left wrist. According to Rolex Magazine, Kai owns a two-tone Datejust on a Jubilee bracelet, which sells for up to $7,000. Kai showed off her timepiece in an Instagram post to celebrate her grandfather's victory (seen above) and also during her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention that introduced her to the general public.
Kai Trump loves a pricey handbag
Not unlike many teenage girls, Kai Trump loves having a few different handbags to choose from. While some are more affordable, like the Michael Kors she rocked to a March 2024 wedding, others are pretty pricey. The Golden Goose Venezia handbag (seen above) that she took to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump's inauguration and wore with several different outfits costs between roughly $900 and $1,100, depending on whether it includes charms or other accessories. It's hard to see which model Kai has, but a Golden Goose bag, handcrafted in Italy, is a luxurious item nonetheless.
Kai Trump accessorizes casuals outfits with a Louis Vuitton belt
What teenager hasn't rocked the white top with denim shorts look? But not very many teen girls get to accessorize their casual, everyday look with a $600 Louis Vuitton belt. Kai Trump obviously can. That's what she did when she announced she would attend the University of Miami to play for the Miami Hurricanes women's golf team. Trump is pretty fond of her black belt from the luxury French fashion brand, wearing it often. Remember her exclusive UFC experience? She rocked the belt then too, using it to elevate her all-black ensemble.