The Potential Red Flag In Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Marriage
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson make a great team, as "Married to Real Estate" fans witness firsthand. But Sherrod and Jackson's marriage has had its off moments. They always make it work, though. To continue strengthening their relationship, the HGTV stars made the controversial decision to sleep separately, which many may interpret as a red flag. But Samantha Burns, licensed mental health counselor and couples therapist, exclusively explained to Nicki Swift that we shouldn't jump to conclusions.
We shouldn't put a timer on Sherrod and the former DJ's marriage just because they don't share a bed. "You need to differentiate between sleep problems and relationship problems," Burns said. In many cases, the decision might come down to convenience. "You might choose to change your sleeping arrangements if you and your partner are on different sleep and wake schedules," she noted. Sleep disorders might also come into play. Sleep apnea is a common example, as the snoring might prevent the other person from getting adequate sleep.
Couples might also have different bedtime rituals that might interfere with each other's preferences. One person might have needs "for different mattress firmness or temperature of the room, and varying wind-down desires for things such as TV, reading, music, or meditation," Burns added. Sherrod and Jackson have faced tragedies and overcome difficult hurdles in their two decades together, so they feel secure enough in their commitment to each other to sleep in separate bedrooms, knowing the other will be right there in the morning.
Sherrod needs a calming bedtime ritual whereas Jackson likes watching TV
Samantha Burns hit the nail right on the head. The reasons she gave for healthy couples wanting to sleep separately are among the ones that drove Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson to have separate bedrooms. Sherrod needs more subdued routines to set the tone for good sleep, while Jackson seems to do well with more stimulating activities before bedtime. Jackson also seems to be among the 40% of American men who snore regularly.
Coming to terms with their bedtime differences improved Sherrod and Jackson's sleep and, consequently, their relationship. "We have rediscovered the power of having our own personal space," Sherrod told Us Weekly in March. "He can go to sleep when he wants, snore as loud as he wants, play whatever he wants on TV. And I can have my candles and my Solfeggio frequencies [to promote body and mind health] playing all night. I can sleep with the fan on without complaint."
However, when couples choose that route, they need to find opportunities to connect at other times, Burns advised. "You can still cuddle in bed and talk about your day and then retreat to separate rooms, or you can create new routines and rituals to intentionally carve out time for connection, intimate conversation, and physical affection," she said. Sherrod and Jackson seem to do just that. "We love [doing] that and then coming [back] together with a little rat-a-tat-tat," she said. There seems to be no trouble in paradise for these two.