The Potential Red Flag In Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Marriage

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson make a great team, as "Married to Real Estate" fans witness firsthand. But Sherrod and Jackson's marriage has had its off moments. They always make it work, though. To continue strengthening their relationship, the HGTV stars made the controversial decision to sleep separately, which many may interpret as a red flag. But Samantha Burns, licensed mental health counselor and couples therapist, exclusively explained to Nicki Swift that we shouldn't jump to conclusions.

Advertisement

We shouldn't put a timer on Sherrod and the former DJ's marriage just because they don't share a bed. "You need to differentiate between sleep problems and relationship problems," Burns said. In many cases, the decision might come down to convenience. "You might choose to change your sleeping arrangements if you and your partner are on different sleep and wake schedules," she noted. Sleep disorders might also come into play. Sleep apnea is a common example, as the snoring might prevent the other person from getting adequate sleep.

Couples might also have different bedtime rituals that might interfere with each other's preferences. One person might have needs "for different mattress firmness or temperature of the room, and varying wind-down desires for things such as TV, reading, music, or meditation," Burns added. Sherrod and Jackson have faced tragedies and overcome difficult hurdles in their two decades together, so they feel secure enough in their commitment to each other to sleep in separate bedrooms, knowing the other will be right there in the morning.

Advertisement