Prince Harry Hit With Karma On Princess Charlotte's Birthday & Drags Archie & Lili Into The Drama

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, touched down in the UK this week, ahead of his niece, HRH Princess Charlotte of Wales' 10th birthday on Friday, May 2. However, he didn't come bearing gifts. Instead, Harry headed straight to London's Court of Appeal for the next installment of the soap opera that his life has become since Megxit went into effect in March 2020. And, this time, Harry dragged his children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, into the ongoing drama.

He was in the capital to battle it out with the Home Office over their refusal to provide personal security for Harry and his family while on British soil. Things didn't go as he hoped, with the court upholding the UK High Court's previous ruling that Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would have to pay any security costs themselves by dipping into their (very full) coffers. And, if Harry was expecting any public sympathy, he must have been sorely disappointed, as the general consensus was clear: suck it up, buttercup — you reap what you sow.

"Prince Harry loses security appeal. Anybody remember when ANYTHING last went his way? Karma's a B***h," a commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Karma really woke up in 2025 and said 'hold my beer' to those two,' another quipped. Meanwhile, the nuclear-level fallout caused by Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview clearly taught him nothing, as he sat down for a tearful, bitter, tell-all interview with the BBC.

