Prince Harry Hit With Karma On Princess Charlotte's Birthday & Drags Archie & Lili Into The Drama
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, touched down in the UK this week, ahead of his niece, HRH Princess Charlotte of Wales' 10th birthday on Friday, May 2. However, he didn't come bearing gifts. Instead, Harry headed straight to London's Court of Appeal for the next installment of the soap opera that his life has become since Megxit went into effect in March 2020. And, this time, Harry dragged his children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, into the ongoing drama.
He was in the capital to battle it out with the Home Office over their refusal to provide personal security for Harry and his family while on British soil. Things didn't go as he hoped, with the court upholding the UK High Court's previous ruling that Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would have to pay any security costs themselves by dipping into their (very full) coffers. And, if Harry was expecting any public sympathy, he must have been sorely disappointed, as the general consensus was clear: suck it up, buttercup — you reap what you sow.
"Prince Harry loses security appeal. Anybody remember when ANYTHING last went his way? Karma's a B***h," a commenter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Karma really woke up in 2025 and said 'hold my beer' to those two,' another quipped. Meanwhile, the nuclear-level fallout caused by Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah interview clearly taught him nothing, as he sat down for a tearful, bitter, tell-all interview with the BBC.
Harry's popularity nose-dives amid latest drama
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, swerved celebrations for HRH Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales' 10th birthday following his London Court of Appeal loss. Instead, he hopped on a plane back to California, went straight into Hollywood mode — lights, camera, action — and sat down with the BBC to throw a grenade at the already scorched bridge between him and the royal family.
Harry declared the refusal to cover his family's security costs could prove perilous and meant Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex would likely never be able to visit their dad's homeland. "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," Harry said, claiming the security battle has resulted in his father, King Charles III, refusing to speak to him. Still, although Harry would love to be welcomed back into the fold, he believes it's not likely, and that's okay with him. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious," he vowed, sharing that he's "forgiven" them for mistreating him.
Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are worth $60 million and Celebrity Net Worth estimates their annual security costs to be between $2-3 million. So, not surprisingly, his poverty whine-fest hasn't gone down well with the cash-strapped public. The latest YouGov poll shows Harry's popularity rating has plummeted to 30%, and he's now "disliked by" 44% of Brits.