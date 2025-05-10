Elon Musk's Mother Maye Is Unrecognizable Without Makeup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has been wearing makeup since she was, in her own words, a "nerdy 15-year-old." She started modeling during an era in fashion when dramatic eyeshadows and thick, heavy lashes were all the rage — a trend inspired by '60s icon Twiggy — which Maye, personally, was a fan of. But as trends changed, so did her approach: she gradually embraced a more natural, paired-down style as the industry started leaning into the no-makeup, makeup look. "I was like, 'Oh, I don't want to change,'" she told Into The Gloss. Now, though, "There seems to be a lot of playfulness, and you can go from beautiful red lips and a stripe on the eye to soft eyes and big lips and vice versa," she said in a 2018 chat with Elle. The options are endless.
Through it all, the model and author has been consistent about her skincare regimen, which helps explain her youthful glow — and why she doesn't mind going bare-faced. In 2024, she confidently skipped wearing makeup when she flew on Air Force One with her tech billionaire son Elon. She also showcased her au natural beauty in a series of bare-faced photos during her book tour for her memoir "A Woman Makes A Plan," in which she looks nearly unrecognizable. (The same is true for her throwback modeling pics.) "For me, [wearing makeup] makes a huge difference because my face is pretty plain," Maye acknowledged in her interview with The New York Times. "Makeup transforms me. I feel like I'm in disguise when I walk my dog without makeup on."
She's also shared her beauty secrets.
Maye Musk keeps it simple
Whether or not you agree with her politics, there's no denying that Maye Musk is a stunner even without makeup. In 2018, she mentioned some of her skincare tips while speaking to Into The Gloss about beauty and aging. As someone who studied dietetics, she knows that diet plays a huge role in achieving clear, glowing, and healthy-looking skin. She refuses to rely on supplements and prefers to get her nutrition from food instead. "It's just low-fat dairy, lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy oils," she noted. However, she also admits to having a sweet tooth — something she constantly tries to manage. "What you eat will definitely affect your skin, so I really try to stay away from sweets," she added.
When it comes to her holy grails, Musk likes to use the Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser alongside her preferred moisturizer, which is the Dior Prestige La Creme Texture Essentielle. She's less particular when it comes to sunscreen, as long as she wears it — she has been diligent about using SPF since losing her aunt to skin cancer when she was in her 30s. "I will not go in the sun without sunscreen, a long-sleeve cotton shirt and a hat. I'm just very careful all of the time now," she told New Beauty in 2020.
Aside from her diet and skincare habits, Musk also makes regular visits to the dermatologist a top priority. "When you're past 60, [it's] important," she said. "Fortunately, I am healthy, but I really blame it on eating well." Even as she nears her 80s, she feels — and looks — fantastic. "I don't think I've aged yet — I'll let you know in 20 years."