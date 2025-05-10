Elon Musk's Mother Maye Is Unrecognizable Without Makeup

Whether or not you agree with her politics, there's no denying that Maye Musk is a stunner even without makeup. In 2018, she mentioned some of her skincare tips while speaking to Into The Gloss about beauty and aging. As someone who studied dietetics, she knows that diet plays a huge role in achieving clear, glowing, and healthy-looking skin. She refuses to rely on supplements and prefers to get her nutrition from food instead. "It's just low-fat dairy, lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy oils," she noted. However, she also admits to having a sweet tooth — something she constantly tries to manage. "What you eat will definitely affect your skin, so I really try to stay away from sweets," she added.

When it comes to her holy grails, Musk likes to use the Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser alongside her preferred moisturizer, which is the Dior Prestige La Creme Texture Essentielle. She's less particular when it comes to sunscreen, as long as she wears it — she has been diligent about using SPF since losing her aunt to skin cancer when she was in her 30s. "I will not go in the sun without sunscreen, a long-sleeve cotton shirt and a hat. I'm just very careful all of the time now," she told New Beauty in 2020.

Aside from her diet and skincare habits, Musk also makes regular visits to the dermatologist a top priority. "When you're past 60, [it's] important," she said. "Fortunately, I am healthy, but I really blame it on eating well." Even as she nears her 80s, she feels — and looks — fantastic. "I don't think I've aged yet — I'll let you know in 20 years."

