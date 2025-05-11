Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Showed Off Her Sexy Swimsuit Body

Marla Maples may be in her 60s and about to become a grandma to Tiffany Trump's baby boy, but she isn't afraid to show off her fit figure. Now that Maples lives in Florida, she has even more opportunities to share swimsuit updates with her Instagram followers than ever before. Thanks to her unchanging figure, Maples hasn't even had to update her beach wardrobe often. In fact, she still fits in bathing suits that she wore way back in the '90s when Maples was known as Donald Trump's second wife.

In 2019, Maples, then 55, took an idyllic vacation to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that saw her exploring the ocean in a white one-piece that she wore for a Vogue photo shoot in 1996. "So glad I kept it!!" she captioned the Instagram post alongside a video from her trip to the Caribbean. Maples swirled and frolicked alongside sea turtles and a stingray, putting her toned frame front and center. That's hardly the first time her followers have gotten to see her age-defying bod.

In March, Maples put her killer legs on full display in a white miniskirt during a Mar-a-Lago event. She makes no secret of the amount of effort she puts into looking fit. From sharing clips from her Pilates classes to being open about her ultra-clean diet, Maples has always emphasized her healthy lifestyle. Unsurprisingly, she's a big supporter of the controversial Make America Healthy Again movement. Controversial or not, Maples' lifestyle has certainly paid off.

