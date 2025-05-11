Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Showed Off Her Sexy Swimsuit Body
Marla Maples may be in her 60s and about to become a grandma to Tiffany Trump's baby boy, but she isn't afraid to show off her fit figure. Now that Maples lives in Florida, she has even more opportunities to share swimsuit updates with her Instagram followers than ever before. Thanks to her unchanging figure, Maples hasn't even had to update her beach wardrobe often. In fact, she still fits in bathing suits that she wore way back in the '90s when Maples was known as Donald Trump's second wife.
In 2019, Maples, then 55, took an idyllic vacation to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that saw her exploring the ocean in a white one-piece that she wore for a Vogue photo shoot in 1996. "So glad I kept it!!" she captioned the Instagram post alongside a video from her trip to the Caribbean. Maples swirled and frolicked alongside sea turtles and a stingray, putting her toned frame front and center. That's hardly the first time her followers have gotten to see her age-defying bod.
In March, Maples put her killer legs on full display in a white miniskirt during a Mar-a-Lago event. She makes no secret of the amount of effort she puts into looking fit. From sharing clips from her Pilates classes to being open about her ultra-clean diet, Maples has always emphasized her healthy lifestyle. Unsurprisingly, she's a big supporter of the controversial Make America Healthy Again movement. Controversial or not, Maples' lifestyle has certainly paid off.
Marla Maples feels energized by her new beach lifestyle
Marla Maples loved New York City, but she's fallen in love with the beach lifestyle afforded by Florida. Maples believes in incorporating yoga and meditation in her daily life to maintain her inner peace. The beach makes the perfect place for her to practice both — while also showing off her swimsuit body. In April 2024, she took to Instagram to share a guided breathing exercise with her followers as she rocked a triangle bikini top paired with denim shorts (seen above). "PS I do eradicate my ego while doing on public beaches," she joked.
Maples sat in the sand with her legs crossed and hands toward the sky, putting her toned arms on display. Also in the forefront was her tight midsection, with its tight ab and oblique muscles fully visible. In addition to Pilates and yoga, Maples also promotes maintaining a healthy diet. "I eat organically as much as possible, and keep an organic garden," she told Naturally Savvy in 2008. She avoids meat, having previously been pretty strict about it. "My body does well with the occasional organic steak, lamb or chicken," she added.
Over time, Maples' health-conscious beliefs turned into political ones. She was among the supporters who showed up to Robert F. Kennedy's confirmation hearing in January. "I have to support America's health, our children's health... We suffered [for] so long with what they're putting in our food supply without having consent on what we're getting medically," she said (via New York Post).