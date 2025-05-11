Tragic Details About Gretchen Whitmer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of sexual assault.

Gretchen Whitmer is having a moment — and not exactly the kind she'd want. After years of meticulously crafting her image as a rising Democrat star and a potential White House contender, she's being hit with criticisms left and right. This is because after years of clashing with Donald Trump — and being one of his favorite political punching bags — she's now being seen literally being shoulder to shoulder with him.

A staunch Democrat who has long championed progressive policies, Whitmer has spent years taking heat from Trump for everything from COVID response to simply existing as "that woman in Michigan." But now she seems to be playing a different game. She was spotted in the Oval Office while Trump signed controversial executive orders (doing her best to avoid the camera, to be fair) and later seen chatting — even hugging — the president as he visited Michigan to tout a new fighter jet mission for a state Air National Guard base. Whitmer, though, in her defense, insists it's all part of her duties as governor. "My job is to do the right thing for the people of Michigan," she told The Associated Press. "I'm not thinking about anything beyond that, and I know it's hard for people to get their head around."

Whether or not her actions will hurt her chances of running as president in 2028 remains to be seen, but there's no denying that all eyes are on her. What many don't see, however, is the personal toll behind the headlines. Whitmer isn't just a politician with presidential ambitions — she's also someone who's faced more than her fair share of hardship. Here are just a few of them.