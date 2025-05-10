The Feud Between ABC's David Muir And Donald Trump, Explained

David Muir famously nabbed Donald Trump's first-ever interview as president back in 2017, so it may have come as a surprise to some that when the two-time president sat down with the outlet in April 2025, it wasn't the "ABC World News Tonight" anchor who conducted the conversation. However, in light of the two's beef, it kind of made sense that Trump spoke to Terry Moran instead.

Much of the tension between Trump and Muir stems from the 2024 ABC News presidential debate. Muir memorably fact-checked the Republican candidate on his claims about migrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating people's pets, and didn't back down when the presidential hopeful interrupted. In response to Trump's claims that he'd heard about the claims from TV reports, Muir responded with a curt, "I'm not taking this from television. I'm taking it from the city manager."

Trump didn't hide the fact that he was upset by Muir's corrections. In an interview on "Gutfeld!" he complained that everything he'd said had been factual and that he'd been unfairly corrected. He also shared that the reason that he didn't fight back on the spot was because he was trying to live in his Winston Churchill era and be an "elegant debater." As such, he explained, he opted not to attack Muir or anyone else in attendance. Elegant, indeed. However, Trump then said he regretted that, so we're going to go ahead and say that disqualified him altogether. What's more, in the same "Gutfeld!" interview, Trump made a rather pointed attack on Muir's appearance. "His hair was better five years ago ... but that happens with the clock," he quipped. Luckily for Trump, his hair only started to flop in his 70s. Sure, it's been picked on for decades — but consistency, right?

