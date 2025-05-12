The Kimberly Williams-Paisley Appearance That Ignited Botox Rumors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley appeared on the "Today" show in March 2025 to discuss hosting "Farmer Wants A Wife" and her marriage to country music star Brad Paisley. During the interview, she recalled suffering a tragic injury on one of her early dates with Brad after falling off a horse while visiting George Jones' house in Tennessee. (She didn't know who Jones was.) She also opened up about her voice loss, revealing that she'd been diagnosed with muscle tension dysphonia or vocal cord paralysis. "So I had to go through a couple of procedures at Vanderbilt," Kimberly explained to host Craig Melvin. "Thank goodness they were able to plump up my vocal cords so that they could touch again." Noting that she had fillers injected into her vocal cords before getting her implants, she quipped, "I do ... So I'm like 20 years younger on the inside."

Advertisement

After a snippet of that interview was uploaded to Instagram, fans couldn't help but notice something strange about Kimberly. "What's up with her face?" read one comment. "She used to be so cute." Another quipped, "Nice Botox." In 2014, Kimberly shared her thoughts on cosmetic enhancements in a chat with New You, in which she claimed to be "a filler virgin," something relatively rare in Hollywood. "We're few and far between — especially actors," she noted. "It's not because of some strong sense of self that I haven't done it; I think it might be more that I'm afraid of putting chemicals and fillers into my forehead." She also revealed her no-fuss approach to skincare.