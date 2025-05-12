The Kimberly Williams-Paisley Appearance That Ignited Botox Rumors
Kimberly Williams-Paisley appeared on the "Today" show in March 2025 to discuss hosting "Farmer Wants A Wife" and her marriage to country music star Brad Paisley. During the interview, she recalled suffering a tragic injury on one of her early dates with Brad after falling off a horse while visiting George Jones' house in Tennessee. (She didn't know who Jones was.) She also opened up about her voice loss, revealing that she'd been diagnosed with muscle tension dysphonia or vocal cord paralysis. "So I had to go through a couple of procedures at Vanderbilt," Kimberly explained to host Craig Melvin. "Thank goodness they were able to plump up my vocal cords so that they could touch again." Noting that she had fillers injected into her vocal cords before getting her implants, she quipped, "I do ... So I'm like 20 years younger on the inside."
After a snippet of that interview was uploaded to Instagram, fans couldn't help but notice something strange about Kimberly. "What's up with her face?" read one comment. "She used to be so cute." Another quipped, "Nice Botox." In 2014, Kimberly shared her thoughts on cosmetic enhancements in a chat with New You, in which she claimed to be "a filler virgin," something relatively rare in Hollywood. "We're few and far between — especially actors," she noted. "It's not because of some strong sense of self that I haven't done it; I think it might be more that I'm afraid of putting chemicals and fillers into my forehead." She also revealed her no-fuss approach to skincare.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley is a fan of natural products
Kimberly Williams-Paisley is one of those celebrities who never seem to age — a fact that definitely hasn't gone unnoticed by fans. Case in point: when she appeared on "Sherri" in March 2025 to promote Season 3 of "Farmer Wants A Wife," many of them wasted no time showering the Hallmark alum with praise. "Kimberly you look amazing," one fan wrote on Instagram. Others said she reminds them of Lindsay Lohan, whose face transformation has sparked a rampant theory about surgical enhancements in Hollywood. When one user inquired about her skincare routine, Paisley humbly responded by giving her makeup artist, Robin Hamilton, a shoutout.
As for how she manages to look so flawless at 53 (Kimberly will turn 54 on September 14), the "Father of the Bride" star shared with Southern Living her simple and laidback approach to beauty. "It's all about the face: lots of sunscreen and night cream," she stressed. She prefers organic products like the Juice Beauty Ultra-Natural Mascara and Thistle Farms lip balm. But for days when she needs coverage, Kimberly uses the NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer with SPF. She also opened up about her diet and workout habits during her 2014 interview with New You.
Kimberly said she sticks to an anti-inflammatory diet and every now and then does a two-week cleanse, in which she eliminates coffee, gluten, dairy, alcohol, and sugar. She's also a big fan of yoga — specifically, hot yoga. "Yoga also helps me deal with stress," she shared. "I try to do the hot yoga classes with a little smile on my face, reminding myself that 'this too will pass.'" Ah, no wonder she looks so young!