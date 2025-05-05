Olivia Dunne's Inappropriate Kentucky Derby Outfit Is Her Trashiest Look Yet
Olivia Dunne wore some inappropriate outfits while attending the Kentucky Derby that had people buzzing. To recap the weekend, the influencer-athlete posted an Instagram carousel on May 4, and the first slide showed her at the race in a white bodycon minidress with black polka dot accents and buttons running up the front. The ensemble included an off-the-shoulder mesh sash around the bust and two thin shoulder straps, which allowed her bikini tan lines to be seen. Livvy finished off the look with a matching wide-brim white hat and a white Chanel bag. Many fans believed the outfit was not classy enough for the Derby. "Just wear a bikini lol," one commented. "Wearing those tan lines like an accessory is pure Livvy genius!" another added. "Just do an onlyfans already every one knows it will happen," a follower suggested. Dunne also took flack for her "lampshade"-style hat.
The Derby photo dump also included snaps of Dunne sporting a flowing pink minidress with floral ruffles around the sleeves. The loose-fitting number had a cutout around her midsection, and she opted for an embellished headband in place of a hat. On May 2, Dunne debuted the outfit on TikTok, where she wrote in the caption, "Your girls first derby :)." In her video, she changed from a cute pajama-style shirt and shorts combo into the pink number. The Louisiana State University gymnast wore the pink dress while giving the "Riders Up" call at the Kentucky Oaks, and that led to an onslaught of backlash from fans.
Olivia Dunne's on-air blunder
NBC handed the reins to Olivia Dunne ahead of the Kentucky Oaks on May 2, but she struggled to deliver her lines. "Kentucky Oaks fans. Now for the annual tradition we've all been looking forward to, Rider's Up!" Dunne said with stilted delivery. Footage of the social media star's flubbed intro was shared on X, where people bashed her poor execution. "Can she not remember 2 sentences? Just start an onlyfans dude figure it out," one user tweeted. "Terrible. She doesn't know horses or the event. Just stupid publicity," another wrote. Dunne addressed the Kentucky Oaks mishap in the comments section of the TikTok where she showed off her pink minidress. "You introducing the race was a tough watch," a fan commented. "I couldn't hear myself because of the echo of the microphone," Dunne replied.
🗣️ RIDERS UP!
Livvy Dunne sets us up for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/YPfsnNJWg7
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 2, 2025
The on-air blunder did not dissuade the athlete from sharing her Kentucky Derby looks on Instagram, where she promoted her Derby upload on her Instagram Stories. Dunne also added a snap of her in a small red bikini lying on her back in the sand. "We are so back," she wrote in the caption, tagging the location as Jensen Beach, Florida.
In the past, the gymnast has been unafraid to flaunt her curves in a two-piece. Dunne wore a skimpy bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and showed it off in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram on March 25. She posed in a barely-there leopard-print bikini that included a minuscule top with metal rings and leather accents on the straps. Over her matching bottoms, she wore a wide belt, which hung loosely around her waist.