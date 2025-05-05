Olivia Dunne's Inappropriate Kentucky Derby Outfit Is Her Trashiest Look Yet

Olivia Dunne wore some inappropriate outfits while attending the Kentucky Derby that had people buzzing. To recap the weekend, the influencer-athlete posted an Instagram carousel on May 4, and the first slide showed her at the race in a white bodycon minidress with black polka dot accents and buttons running up the front. The ensemble included an off-the-shoulder mesh sash around the bust and two thin shoulder straps, which allowed her bikini tan lines to be seen. Livvy finished off the look with a matching wide-brim white hat and a white Chanel bag. Many fans believed the outfit was not classy enough for the Derby. "Just wear a bikini lol," one commented. "Wearing those tan lines like an accessory is pure Livvy genius!" another added. "Just do an onlyfans already every one knows it will happen," a follower suggested. Dunne also took flack for her "lampshade"-style hat.

The Derby photo dump also included snaps of Dunne sporting a flowing pink minidress with floral ruffles around the sleeves. The loose-fitting number had a cutout around her midsection, and she opted for an embellished headband in place of a hat. On May 2, Dunne debuted the outfit on TikTok, where she wrote in the caption, "Your girls first derby :)." In her video, she changed from a cute pajama-style shirt and shorts combo into the pink number. The Louisiana State University gymnast wore the pink dress while giving the "Riders Up" call at the Kentucky Oaks, and that led to an onslaught of backlash from fans.